Nov 13 North Dakota authorities are
investigating a weekend incident in which a pipeline protester
said she was struck by a man driving a construction truck who
drove over her feet and fired shots into the air.
The Morton County Sheriff's Department is looking into what
occurred, spokesman Rob Keller said in an email on Sunday,
declining to comment further because the investigation is
ongoing.
Early on Saturday, protesters against the oil pipeline near
sacred tribal lands briefly blocked two entrances to a work yard
near the rural town of Mandan, causing workers to leave the
area.
Videos and pictures posted online show a man in a white
construction vehicle holding a handgun and yelling obscenities
while driving forward through a crowd of protesters. One video
shows the man later raising his gun into the air and firing
several shots, although it is not clear from the video whether
any protesters were nearby at the time. The man was not
identified.
A protester was injured and an ambulance was called, but she
refused treatment, Keller said.
The circumstances of the injury were not clear, but one
video shows the man striking a woman while she hangs off the
truck's side-view mirror. Protesters said on Facebook that a
woman's hand had been smashed, requiring three stitches on a
finger, and that her feet had been run over. The woman could not
immediately be reached for comment.
Protests have sometimes turned violent over the $3.8 billion
Dakota Access construction project, which has drawn steady
opposition from Native American and environmental activists
since the summer.
Last month, a demonstrator was charged with the attempted
murder of a law enforcement officer. Authorities said she fired
at a police officer three times during a struggle without
hitting him.
The 1,172-mile (1,885-km) pipeline, being built by a group
of companies led by Energy Transfer Partners LP, would
offer the fastest and most direct route to bring Bakken shale
oil from North Dakota to U.S. Gulf Coast refineries.
A spokeswoman for Energy Transfer Partners could not
immediately be reached for comment.
(Reporting by David Ingram in New York; Editing by Peter
Cooney)