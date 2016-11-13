(Updates with pipeline company saying driver not associated
with pipeline project, paragraphs 7-8)
By David Ingram
Nov 13 North Dakota authorities are
investigating a weekend incident in which pipeline protesters
said a woman was struck by a man driving a truck who drove over
her feet and fired shots into the air.
The Morton County Sheriff's Department is looking into what
occurred, spokesman Rob Keller said in an email on Sunday,
declining to comment further because the investigation is
ongoing.
Early on Saturday, protesters against the oil pipeline near
sacred tribal lands briefly blocked two entrances to a work yard
near the rural town of Mandan, causing workers to leave the
area.
Videos and pictures posted online show a man in a white
vehicle holding a handgun and yelling obscenities while driving
forward through a crowd of protesters. One video shows the man
later raising his gun into the air and firing several shots,
although it is not clear from the video whether any protesters
were nearby at the time. The man was not identified.
A protester was injured in the incident and an ambulance was
called, but she refused treatment, Keller said.
The circumstances of the injury were not clear, but one
video shows the man striking a woman while she hangs off the
truck's side-view mirror. Protesters said on Facebook that a
woman's hand had been smashed, requiring three stitches on a
finger, and that her feet had been run over. The woman could not
immediately be reached for comment.
Vicki Granado, a spokeswoman for Dallas-based Energy
Transfer Partners, the company leading the construction of the
pipeline, said the man with the gun "is not associated with the
pipeline project in any way."
"It is my understanding he lives in the area and was just
trying to get where he needed to go and felt threatened,"
Granado said in an email.
Protests have sometimes turned violent over the $3.8 billion
Dakota Access construction project, which has drawn steady
opposition from Native American and environmental activists
since the summer.
Last month, a demonstrator was charged with the attempted
murder of a law enforcement officer. Authorities said she fired
at a police officer three times during a struggle without
hitting him.
The 1,172-mile (1,885-km) pipeline, being built by a group
of companies led by Energy Transfer Partners LP, would
offer the fastest and most direct route to bring Bakken shale
oil from North Dakota to U.S. Gulf Coast refineries.
