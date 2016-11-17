GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks hit 3-1/2-month high on Dow's surge, dollar slips
* MSCI Asia-Pacific index up 0.8 pct, Japan's Nikkei up 1.7 pct
NEW YORK Nov 17 The company behind the Dakota Access pipeline will seek to complete the project even if protests against its construction continue, Kelcy Warren, chief executive of Energy Transfer Partners, told the PBS NewsHour television news program on Wednesday.
The $3.7 billion project, currently suspended after the government delayed granting a permit, has drawn opposition from the Native American Standing Rock Sioux tribe and environmentalists who say it could pollute water supplies and destroy sacred historic tribal sites.
(Reporting by Ethan Lou in New York; Editing by Bernadette Baum)
* MSCI Asia-Pacific index up 0.8 pct, Japan's Nikkei up 1.7 pct
HOUSTON/PUNTO FIJO, Venezuela, Jan 26 More than 4 million barrels of Venezuelan crude and fuels are sitting in tankers anchored in the Caribbean sea, unable to reach their final destination because state-run PDVSA cannot pay for hull cleaning, inspections, and other port services, according to internal documents and Reuters data.
* CIMIC pulls out of building power station to supply Ichthys LNG