NEW YORK Nov 17 The company behind the Dakota Access pipeline will seek to complete the project even if protests against its construction continue, Kelcy Warren, chief executive of Energy Transfer Partners, told the PBS NewsHour television news program on Wednesday.

The $3.7 billion project, currently suspended after the government delayed granting a permit, has drawn opposition from the Native American Standing Rock Sioux tribe and environmentalists who say it could pollute water supplies and destroy sacred historic tribal sites.

