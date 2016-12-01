CANNON BALL, N.D. Dec 1 U.S. military veterans
were set to arrive at a camp to join thousands of activists
braving snow and freezing temperatures to protest a pipeline
project near a Native American reservation in North Dakota.
Protesters have spent months rallying against plans to route
the $3.8 billion Dakota Access Pipeline beneath a lake near the
Standing Rock Sioux reservation, saying it poses a threat to
water resources and sacred Native American sites.
State officials had issued an order on Monday for activists
to vacate the Oceti Sakowin camp, located on U.S. Army Corps of
Engineers land near Cannon Ball, North Dakota, citing harsh
weather conditions. Officials said on Wednesday they will not
actively enforce that order.
The Standing Rock Sioux, in a statement on Wednesday,
scoffed at the state order, noting that because "the Governor of
North Dakota and Sheriff of Morton County are relative
newcomers" to the land, "it is understandable they would be
concerned about severe winter weather."
They said the camp has adequate shelter to handle the cold
weather, adding that the Great Sioux Nation has survived "in
this region for millennia without the concerns of state or
county governments."
The temperature in Cannon Ball is expected to fall to 6
degrees Fahrenheit (-2 Celsius) by the middle of next week,
according to Weather.com forecasts.
The 1,172-mile (1,885 km) pipeline project, owned by
Texas-based Energy Transfer Partners LP, is mostly
complete, except for a segment planned to run under Lake Oahe, a
reservoir formed by a dam on the Missouri River.
Veterans Stand for Standing Rock, a contingent of more than
2,000 U.S. military veterans, intends to reach North Dakota by
this weekend and form a human wall in front of police, protest
organizers said on a Facebook page.
Protesters, who refer to themselves as "water protectors,"
have been gearing up for the winter while they await the Army
Corps decision on whether to allow Energy Transfer Partners to
tunnel under the river. That decision has been delayed twice by
the Army Corps.
