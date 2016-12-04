CANNON BALL, N.D. Dec 4 The sheriff of the
North Dakota county where thousands of people are protesting a
controversial pipeline project defended police tactics after
they used water hoses and rubber bullets in a late November
confrontation.
Kyle Kirchmeier, the sheriff of Morton County, where the
Dakota Access Pipeline snakes through en route to Illinois, said
in an interview late on Saturday that he hoped protesters would
be peaceful while waiting for federal authorities to resolve
questions about a permit to tunnel under the Missouri River.
The 1,172-mile (1,885-km) Dakota Access Pipeline, owned by
Texas-based Energy Transfer Partners LP, is mostly
complete, except for a segment planned to run under Lake Oahe, a
reservoir formed by a dam on the Missouri River.
The Standing Rock Sioux tribe, along with climate activists,
have been protesting the $3.8 billion project, saying it could
contaminate the water supply.
"We really just need to get to a point where that easement
decision is made. One way or the other. I don't care which way
it is. We'll enforce it," Kirchmeier said.
Protests have been largely peaceful, but there have been a
number of violent clashes, the most recent on Nov. 20, when
police responded to hundreds of protesters amassing on a
barricaded bridge with water hoses, despite freezing
temperatures.
"All the individuals who were there were warned. Warned to
back up. Warned to get out of the way over and over again. It
was a very simple solution: all you had to do was back up and
you wouldn't get wet," he said.
Some 564 people have been arrested during the protests, the
Morton County Sheriff's Department said.
State officials on Monday ordered the thousands of
protesters now present to leave the snowy camp, which is on U.S.
Army Corps of Engineers land, citing harsh weather. On Wednesday
they said they would not enforce the order. The temperature in
Cannon Ball is expected to fall to 4 degrees Fahrenheit (-16
Celsius) next week.
Protesters, who refer to themselves as "water protectors,"
have been gearing up for the winter while they await the Army
Corps decision on whether to allow Energy Transfer to tunnel
under the river. The Army Corps has twice delayed that decision.
