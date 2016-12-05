(Updates to add comment from Energy Transfer and Sunoco
Logistics, paragraph 8)
By Ernest Scheyder and Valerie Volcovici
CANNON BALL, N.D./WASHINGTON Dec 4 The U.S.
Army Corps of Engineers said on Sunday it turned down a permit
for a controversial pipeline project running through North
Dakota, in a victory for Native Americans and climate activists
who have protested against the project for months.
A celebration erupted at the main protest camp in Cannon
Ball, North Dakota, where the Standing Rock Sioux tribe and
others have been protesting against the 1,172-mile (1,885-km)
Dakota Access Pipeline.
It may prove to be a short-lived victory, however, because
Republican President-elect Donald Trump has said he supports the
project. Trump takes over from Democratic President Barack Obama
on Jan. 20 and policy experts believe he could reverse the
decision if he wanted to.
The line, owned by Texas-based Energy Transfer Partners LP
, had been complete except for a segment planned to run
under Lake Oahe, a reservoir formed by a dam on the Missouri
River.
That stretch required an easement from federal authorities.
The Obama administration delayed a decision on the permit twice
in an effort to consult further with the tribe.
"The Army will not grant an easement to cross Lake Oahe at
the proposed location based on the current record," a statement
from the U.S. Army said.
Jo-Ellen Darcy, the Army's Assistant Secretary for Civil
Works, said in a statement the decision was based on a need to
explore alternate routes for the pipeline, although it remained
unclear what those alternatives would be.
Energy Transfer Partners and its partner Sunoco Logistics
blasted the decision in a statement, calling it the "latest in a
series of overt and transparent political actions" by the Obama
administration. They said they were committed to seeing the
project completed without rerouting the line.
Protesters have said the $3.8 billion project could
contaminate the water supply and damage sacred tribal lands.
"I hope they follow through here with this. They haven't
been following the law all along. So we'll see - but this is a
victory today for our people and our water," said Native
American Gerad Kipp, 44, an irrigation engineer from Missoula,
Montana.
Standing Rock Chairman Dave Archambault II thanked activists
for their support in the protest effort.
"The Standing Rock Sioux Tribe and all of Indian Country
will be forever grateful to the Obama Administration for this
historic decision," he said in a statement.
"We want to thank everyone who played a role in advocating
for this cause. We thank the tribal youth who initiated this
movement," he said.
Protest organizers had for months argued that crossing the
Missouri River adjacent to the Standing Rock Sioux Reservation
presented a danger to their water source.
Protests grew over the months, with hundreds of veterans
flocking to the camp in recent days to stand against what they
said were aggressive law enforcement tactics.
Activists at the camp were seen hugging each other and
letting out Native American war cries on Sunday, but many
remained wary, knowing that Trump has voiced support for the
line.
"It's not a 100 percent victory. But I think the people
who've been here for almost eight months have earned the right
to be excited today," said Eryn Wise, 26, an organizer with
International Indigenous Youth Council.
'FAILS TO RESOLVE ISSUE'
North Dakota Congressman Kevin Cramer and Senator John
Hoeven, both Republicans who favor the line, blasted the
decision, saying it "violates the rule of law and fails to
resolve the issue." Cramer, an adviser to Trump under
consideration for a Cabinet post, said the president-elect would
"restore law and order."
Trump has yet to react to Sunday's decision.
"He could approve the pipeline within a matter of
hours of taking office," said Brigham McCown, the former head of
the U.S. Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration
under George W. Bush. "He can simply reinstate the previous
decision or by executive order say that it's part of national
critical infrastructure and approve a permit."
Still, the pipeline route's opponents said they hoped the
line would be rerouted.
"We're hopeful that when the Trump administration takes
office it will look at all of the priorities it has and that
putting at risk the water supply of the Standing Rock Sioux
isn't on their list," said Michael Brune, executive director of
the Sierra Club.
Any alternative route would still likely need to cross the
Missouri River, probably upstream of Lake Oahe and closer to the
state capital of Bismarck. Many pipelines travel under U.S.
waterways already, and pipe is considered a safer way to
transport crude oil than rail.
North Dakota Senator Heidi Heitkamp, a Democrat,
acknowledged that the next steps remain unclear, saying in a
statement Sunday the pipeline "still remains in limbo."
Pipeline proponents are looking to different policies from
the incoming Trump administration, particularly after the Obama
administration's denial of the Keystone XL pipeline, which would
have come from Canada through Nebraska. A number of states and
municipalities have made it more difficult to build pipelines in
recent years.
"With the federal environmental assessment finding the
current route will have the least impact on the environment,
we're looking forward to getting past this administration's
politicization of Dakota Access and future decisions made on the
merits of this project," said John Stoody, a spokesman for the
Association of Oil Pipe Lines, in Washington.
(Additional reporting by Terray Sylvester in Cannon Ball, and
Jessica Resnick Ault in New York and Liz Hampton in Houston;
Additional reporting by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru; Writing by
David Gaffen; Editing by Chris Reese, Mary Milliken and Paul
Tait)