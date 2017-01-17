Jan 17 Three protesters were arrested on Monday
for trespassing along the Dakota Access Pipeline construction
site, police said, where a fierce months-long demonstration has
unfolded against the building of a multibillion-dollar pipeline.
The site of the $3.8 billion project in southern North
Dakota had been the scene of demonstrations by Native Americans
and environmentalists, who say the pipeline would damage sacred
lands and any leaks could pollute the water supply of the
Standing Rock Sioux tribe.
But in early December the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers
denied a key easement needed to allow the pipeline to run under
Lake Oahe, a reservoir formed by a dam on the Missouri River.
The protesters, who were taken into custody on Monday for
criminal trespassing onto private property, inciting a riot and
resisting arrest, were among about 200 people who demonstrated
near the fenced-off Dakota Access Pipeline horizontal drill pad,
the Morton County Sheriff Department said in a statement.
The three unidentified people were accused of cutting
security wire, removing fencing material and dismantled lights
that are used to illuminate a bridge near the confluence of the
Cannonball River and the Missouri River, the sheriff said.
There were reports on social media that police fired tear
gas on protesters on Monday. Officials were not immediately
available for comment.
North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum, who took office last
month in the height of tensions surrounding the Dakota Access
Pipeline, said last week he believed the line would eventually
be built and asked opponents to clean their protest camp before
spring floodwaters create a potential ecological disaster.
Law enforcement has made a total of 589 arrests during
protest activity since August 10, according to the sheriff.
(Reporting by Brendan O'Brien; Editing by Michael Perry)