Jan 24 U.S. President Donald Trump signed an
executive order on Tuesday allowing the Dakota Access Pipeline
to go forward, after months of protests from Native American
groups and climate activists pushed the Obama administration to
ask for additional environmental review for the controversial
project.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in December turned down the
request for an easement for the Dakota Access Pipeline to build
under the Missouri River. Most of the pipeline has been
constructed already, with the short stretch under the Missouri
River remaining unbuilt.
The following is a timeline of the project:
December 2014
Energy Transfer Partners LP applies to the North Dakota
Public Service Commission to build a 1,172-mile (1,885 km),
570,000-barrel-per-day pipeline to deliver crude oil from North
Dakota's Bakken shale fields to Patoka, Illinois, crossing South
Dakota and Iowa, kicking off a year of public hearings in North
Dakota.
2016
January
North Dakota regulators approve the pipeline unanimously.
April 29
U.S. Army Corps of Engineers holds a hearing for Native
Americans on the pipeline.
July 25
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers approves three easements for
water crossings for the pipeline at Sakakawea, the Mississippi
River and Lake Oahe, which is an ancestral site for the Standing
Rock Sioux tribe.
July 27
The Standing Rock Sioux Tribe sues the Army Corps of Engineers
in U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, citing
violation of multiple federal statutes that authorize the
pipeline's construction and operation, and seeks an emergency
order to halt construction. The tribe also alleges the pipeline
threatens their environmental and economic well-being and would
damage and destroy sites of historic, religious and cultural
significance. The Sioux Tribe say because the pipeline goes
underneath Lake Oahe, approximately half a mile upstream of the
tribe's reservation, leaks from the pipeline would be directly
in the tribe's ancestral lands.
Sept. 3
Private security guards hired by Energy Transfer Partners
use attack dogs and mace after violence erupted at a private
construction site along the pipeline route. Six people are
reportedly bitten by dogs, a scene captured on video and
broadcast widely.
Sept. 6
Brian Cladoosby, president of the National Congress of
American Indians, which represents more than 500 tribes, speaks
to nearly a dozen of President Barack Obama's Cabinet-level
advisers at a Sept. 6 meeting of the White House's
three-year-old Native American Affairs Council. Cladoosby
delivers an impassioned request: Stand with Native Americans who
have united with the Standing Rock Sioux tribe and block
construction of the Dakota Access Pipeline.
Sept. 9
U.S. District Judge James Boasberg in Washington rejects a broad
request from Native Americans to block the project. But he
rules that no construction activity on the Dakota Access may
take place between Highway 1806 and 20 miles to the east of Lake
Oahe. Construction activity to the west of Highway 1806 may
proceed. The tribe appeals the decision.
Sept. 9
Less than an hour after Boasberg's decision, the U.S. Justice
and Interior Departments and Army makes an unprecedented move
and orders a stop to construction near Lake Oahe until the Army
Corps of Engineers reviews its previous decisions and decides if
it needs to conduct a fuller environmental and cultural review.
Sept. 13
Energy Transfer Partners tells employees in a letter, provided
to media, that it is committed to completing the project, citing
that the pipeline is 60 percent complete and that it has already
spent $1.6 billion so far on equipment, materials and the
workforce.
Oct. 9
The U.S. Court of Appeals of the District of Columbia Circuit
says an administrative injunction related to the emergency
motion of the Standing Rock Tribe would be dissolved, citing
that Dakota Access has rights to construct on private land up to
Lake Oahe.
Oct. 11
Environmental activists across four states disrupt the flow of
millions of barrels of crude from Canada into the United States
in a rare, coordinate action that targets several key pipelines
simultaneously. The protest group, the Climate Direct Action,
say their move is in support of the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe.
As a safety precaution, companies operating the pipelines shut
off sections of the lines for several hours while they
investigate.
Oct. 25
Government-to-government tribal consultations begin across six
regions on how federal government decision-making on
infrastructure projects could better include tribal concerns.
Nov. 8
Energy Transfer Partners says it has built the pipe to the edge
of Lake Oahe and reiterates its intentions to complete the
project.
Nov. 9
Following the surprise victory of Donald Trump in the U.S.
presidential election, climate activists and the Standing Rock
Sioux say they still hope President Obama will be able to kill
the pipeline definitively. Analysts say the line is more than
likely to go through.
Nov. 14
The U.S. government, in a joint notice issued by the Department
of the Interior and the Army Corps of Engineers, delays a final
decision on permitting. They say the permit had followed all
legal requirements, but more consultation with Native American
tribes is needed.
Nov. 18
Energy Transfer Partners' CEO Kelcy Warren tells the Associated
Press that the pipeline would not be re-routed.
Nov. 20
About 400 activists gather on a bridge between the camp protest
and the construction path; law enforcement officers respond by
using tear gas and water cannons on them in freezing
temperatures.
Nov. 26
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers tells protesters they need to
leave the Oceti Sakowin Camp, the primary protest camp located
on federal land, by Dec. 5. They later say they have no plans to
enforce this order.
Nov. 28
North Dakota Governor Jack Dalrymple issues an evacuation order
for the Oceti Sakowin camp, citing harsh weather on the way.
Officials the next day tell Reuters they plan on blockading the
camp so supplies cannot get in. They later back off that plan
and say they may just issue fines, but retreat from that idea as
well.
Nov. 30
A group of U.S. veterans announce they will bring more than
2,000 service members to North Dakota to stand as human shields
between the protesters and law enforcement. They begin arriving
over the next several days.
Dec. 4
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers denies Energy Transfer
Partners' request for an easement to run under Lake Oahe,
sparking a celebration amongst protesters. ETP says it will
continue to fight for the line. The incoming Trump
administration has said it supports Dakota Access, along with
other pipeline projects.
2017:
Jan. 18
The Army Corps says it will publish a notice in the Federal
Register stating its intent to prepare an environmental impact
statement for the easement at Lake Oahe. ETP files a motion
asking a court to bar the action in an effort to move the
pipeline forward.
Jan. 24
President Trump, who previously owned stock in Energy Transfer
Partners, signs an order aimed at moving the pipeline, along
with an unrelated pipeline, Keystone XL, to go forward.
(Reporting by Catherine Ngai and Valerie Volcovici; Editing by
Lisa Shumaker, Bill Trott and Leslie Adler)