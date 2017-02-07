Iran sees gas deal with Total within weeks - minister
DUBAI, June 17 Iran expects to sign a long-delayed gas deal with French oil major Total in the next few weeks, Iranian Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh was quoted as saying on Saturday.
Feb 7 The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has granted the final easement needed to finish the controversial Dakota Access Pipeline, according to a court filing Tuesday.
The line had been delayed for several months after protests from Native American tribes and climate activists. The $3.8 billion line, which is being built by Energy Transfer Partners, needed a final permit to tunnel under Lake Oahe, a reservoir that is part of the Missouri River.
President Donald Trump, days after being sworn in, issued an executive order directing the U.S. Army Corps to smooth the path to finishing the line. (Reporting By Valerie Volcovici; editing by Diane Craft)
DUBAI, June 17 State-owned Qatargas said on Saturday it had signed an agreement with Shell for the delivery of up to 1.1 million tonnes of liquefied natural gas (LNG) per year for five years.
CHICAGO, June 16 U.S. farm groups criticized President Donald Trump's decision to retreat from his predecessor's opening toward Cuba, saying it could derail huge increases in farm exports that totaled $221 million last year.