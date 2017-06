April 13 The controversial Dakota Access Pipeline will begin interstate crude oil delivery on May 14, according to a filing with the U.S. Federal Energy Regulatory Commission.

Energy Transfer Partners on Thursday filed what is known as a tariff, which lays out details about the line and the oil to be delivered.

The Dakota Access line runs from western North Dakota to Patoka, Illinois. (Reporting by David Gaffen; Editing by Sandra Maler)