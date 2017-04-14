(Adds background, context)
April 13 The controversial Dakota Access
Pipeline will begin interstate crude oil delivery on May 14,
according to a filing with the U.S. Federal Energy Regulatory
Commission.
Energy Transfer Partners LP on Thursday filed what
is known as a tariff, which lays out details about the line and
the oil to be delivered.
The 1,172-mile (1,885-km) Dakota Access line runs from
western North Dakota to Patoka, Illinois. The $3.8 billion
project became a focus of international attention, drawing
protesters from around the world, after a Native American tribe
sued to block completion of the final link of the pipeline
through a remote part of North Dakota.
The Standing Rock Sioux tribe said the pipeline would
desecrate a sacred burial ground and that any oil leak would
poison the tribe's water supply.
Thousands of protesters demonstrated in North Dakota and
Washington, D.C., many staying to support the tribe in a
makeshift camp near the pipeline's construction site last fall.
Many opponents also said reliance on the pipeline and the
petroleum it was intended to carry would exacerbate climate
change.
The outgoing administration of Democratic President Barack
Obama said it would reconsider the permits issued for the
pipeline's route near tribal lands, delaying the project by
several months.
But that move was quickly reversed after the inauguration of
Republican President Donald Trump in January.
Among Trump's first acts in office was to sign an executive
order that reversed a decision by the Obama administration to
delay approval of the pipeline.
The tribe also lost several lawsuits aimed at stopping the
pipeline.
(Reporting by David Gaffen; Additional reporting by Sharon
Bernstein; Editing by Sandra Maler and Leslie Adler)