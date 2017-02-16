Feb 15 The governor of North Dakota ordered
protesters on Wednesday to evacuate a demonstration camp near
the site of the Dakota Access Pipeline in the latest move to
clear the area that has served as a base for opposition to the
multibillion dollar project.
Republican Doug Burgum ordered demonstrators to leave the
camp located on land owned by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers
by Feb. 22, citing safety concerns that have arisen due to
accelerated snowmelt and rising water levels of the nearby
Cannonball River.
Burgum also said in his executive order that the camp poses
an environmental danger to the surrounding area. His order
reaffirms a Feb. 22 deadline set by the Army Corps for the
demonstrators to clean up and leave.
Environmentalists and Native Americans who have opposed the
pipeline, saying it threatens water resources and sacred sites,
have faced a series of set-backs since President Donald Trump
took office in January.
A federal judge on Monday denied a request by Native
American tribes seeking to halt construction of the final link
of the $3.8 billion pipeline after the Corps of Engineers
granted a final easement to Energy Transfer Partners LP last
week.
(Reporting by Timothy Mclaughlin in CHICAGO and Brendan O'Brien
in MILWAUKEE; Editing by Tom Hogue)