Nov 28 North Dakota Governor Jack Dalrymple
ordered an emergency evacuation on Monday for protesters at a
camp near an oil pipeline due to "harsh winter conditions,"
according to a statement from his office.
Demonstrators at a camp on land owned by the U.S. Army Corps
of Engineers in southern Morton County, who oppose the $3.8
billion Dakota Access Pipeline, were ordered leave the camp
immediately and not return, according to an executive order
signed by Dalrymple.
