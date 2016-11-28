Nov 28 North Dakota Governor Jack Dalrymple ordered an emergency evacuation on Monday for protesters at a camp near an oil pipeline due to "harsh winter conditions," according to a statement from his office.

Demonstrators at a camp on land owned by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in southern Morton County, who oppose the $3.8 billion Dakota Access Pipeline, were ordered leave the camp immediately and not return, according to an executive order signed by Dalrymple.

