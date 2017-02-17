LONDON, Feb 17 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - When Nitin
Gadia's friends were arrested during a protest against the
Dakota Access Pipeline last year, the 32-year-old Iowa techie
decided it was time to learn more about the controversy
unfolding near his own backyard.
"I had similar sentiments to my friends about the pipeline,
which comes close to my town, but didn't know enough about the
issue to want to get arrested," he told the Thomson Reuters
Foundation by phone from his home in Ames, Iowa.
"So I started to research it, and realised very quickly that
despite the pipeline crossing four states, there was no clear
map of the whole thing. I set out to create one."
Gadia describes what he did next as his own "little act of
civil disobedience". He approached authorities in each state and
collected all the information they would make available on the
pipeline's 1,172 mile path.
As content director of mapstory.org, a non-profit foundation
Gadia likens to Wikipedia "but for maps", Gadia had plenty of
experience. But he was hamstrung by most states' refusal to
provide the digital data he needed.
Instead, he found himself working with pdf copies of myriad
maps, forcing him to build the pipeline's pathway on screen as
if it were a giant jigsaw, interlocking the pdfs like pieces.
Then came the painstaking task of marking hundreds of
precise latitude and longitude points along the many stretches
of pipeline so they could be drawn into one, new single map.
Daunted by the job but enthused by the possibilities, he
enlisted help from two specialist mapping colleagues in the
Philippines and Kenya, and together they spent 80 hours -
consecutively - working remotely to finish the job.
"It is interesting, I am not the only person to have asked
the pipeline company for mapping data for the pipeline's path
but they have refused everyone. That just made us want to go and
draw it even more." he said.
YEARS OF CONTROVERSY
The $3.8 billion pipeline, built by Energy Transfer
Partners, is entering the last stages of construction and this
week a U.S. federal judge denied a request by Native American
tribes to halt construction of the final link of the project.
Thousands of tribe members, environmentalists and activists
set up camps last year on Army Corps land in the North Dakota
plains and protests intensified until December when the outgoing
administration of U.S. President Barack Obama denied the last
permit that the project needed.
However President Donald Trump moved quickly to reverse the
stop order when he took office in January, and the U.S. Army
Corps of Engineers granted a final go-ahead not long after.
Gadia says that he has now built the map for use on a mobile
phone, enabling the user to find his or her own GPS pinned
location in relation to the pipeline. This has been
enthusiastically received by activists and campaigners, he says.
The New York Times used his map to illustrate a feature on
the conflicts along the pipeline and future plans include an
ambitious project to map Native American land titles,
correlating them to historic claims. here
