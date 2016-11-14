BRIEF-Petrobras announces early tender results and early settlement for cash tender offers
* Petrobras announces early tender results and early settlement for cash tender offers
HOUSTON Nov 14 The U.S. government on Monday delayed a decision on whether to grant an easement to Energy Transfer Partners for construction of a segment of the Dakota Access Pipeline, according to joint notice published by the U.S. Department of Interior and the U.S. Army.
The Army Corps of Engineers said it had completed its review of the pipeline and said additional discussion and analysis are warranted. It specifically noted past dispossession of lands held by the Native American group protesting the line.
Construction on a segment of the line in North Dakota was halted in September following protests from the Standing Rock Sioux tribe and other activists. (Reporting by Liz Hampton; Editing by Dan Grebler)
* Petrobras announces early tender results and early settlement for cash tender offers
MOSCOW, Jan 26 Qatar's investments in Russia will further strengthen ties between the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and non-member oil producers, OPEC Secretary-General Mohammed Barkindo told Reuters.
Jan 26 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.