HOUSTON Nov 14 The U.S. government on Monday delayed a decision on whether to grant an easement to Energy Transfer Partners for construction of a segment of the Dakota Access Pipeline, according to joint notice published by the U.S. Department of Interior and the U.S. Army.

The Army Corps of Engineers said it had completed its review of the pipeline and said additional discussion and analysis are warranted. It specifically noted past dispossession of lands held by the Native American group protesting the line.

Construction on a segment of the line in North Dakota was halted in September following protests from the Standing Rock Sioux tribe and other activists. (Reporting by Liz Hampton; Editing by Dan Grebler)