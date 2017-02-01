EU mergers and takeovers (June 17)
BRUSSELS, June 17 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
Jan 31 The Standing Rock Sioux Tribe said on Tuesday it will take legal action against the U.S. Army's decision to grant the final easement that will allow the Dakota Access Pipeline to be completed.
In a statement, the tribe said the Army cannot circumvent a scheduled environmental impact study that was ordered in January. "The Army Corps lacks statutory authority to simply stop the EIS," they said.
The tribe has been in a months-long legal battle against Energy Transfer Partners, which is building the line. The controversial project, which is meant to bring oil from North Dakota's Bakken shale region to Illinois, runs adjacent to the Standing Rock reservation in the southern part of North Dakota. (Reporting by David Gaffen; Editing by Sandra Maler)
BRUSSELS, June 17 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
CALGARY, Alberta, June 16 Kinder Morgan Canada Ltd has raised C$5.5 billion ($4.16 billion) for its Trans Mountain pipeline expansion and could have raised even more, the company said on Friday, despite pressure on banks to back away from the project.
WASHINGTON, June 16 U.S. regulators told Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV in November 2015 that they suspected some of the automaker's vehicles were equipped with secret software allowing them to violate emission control standards, according to emails disclosed on Friday.