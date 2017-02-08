By Valerie Volcovici and Liz Hampton
| WASHINGTON/HOUSTON
WASHINGTON/HOUSTON Feb 8 Native American groups
said they would step up efforts to block the development of
energy infrastructure across the United States to prevent future
water contamination and damage to sacred land, following the
defeat for the Standing Rock Sioux in its battle against the
$3.8 billion Dakota Access Pipeline.
Protesters were set to gather in a number of U.S. cities on
Wednesday, a day after the U.S. Army said in a legal filing it
planned to cancel an environmental study and grant the final
easement needed to complete the Dakota pipeline.
The permit was widely regarded as inevitable after President
Donald Trump in January ordered federal agencies to speed up
processing the application.
In states including Texas, Louisiana, Wisconsin and the
Dakotas, Native American groups said they will intensify efforts
ranging from legal action, protests and legislative moves
against both developing and existing energy projects.
"We stand very firm against the Dakota Access ... It's going
to make us fight a lot harder. What the Army Corps is doing,
that's just another notch in their belt to tell us no," said
Chief Shirell Parfait-Dardar of the Grand Caillou/Dulac Band of
Biloxi-Chitimacha-Choctaw in Louisiana.
They are among the opponents of Energy Transfer Partners'
Bayou Bridge crude pipeline extension, which would run
from Lake Charles to St. James, Louisiana. Energy Transfer is
the company behind the 1,170-mile (1,885 km) Dakota line.
Native American activists say they were galvanized by the
protests in North Dakota, where opponents started to camp out
last April. The protests slowly grew through the
summer, and started to intensify after dogs attacked some of the
activists on the site.
Throughout the fall, there were 3,000 to 5,000 people
regularly at camps in opposition to the pipeline.
After law enforcement used water cannons on protesters in
sub-freezing weather in late November, the camp swelled to more
than 10,000 people, a mix of Native tribes, climate activists
and military veterans.
Around the United States, protesters, who call themselves
"water protectors," have taken Trump's executive orders for
Dakota Access and TransCanada Corp's Keystone XL line
as an attack on treaty rights and vowed to keep up the pressure.
"Indian tribes are not opposed to infrastructure ... we need
roads and bridges and schools and hospitals just like everyone
else. But tribes need to be respected as governments, and the
process for infrastructure has to take our rights and interests
into account," said National Congress of American Indians
President Brian Cladoosby. He had been instrumental in bringing
Obama's attention to the Dakota pipeline protests in
September.
The Standing Rock Sioux, along with other Native tribes,
have already planned a march in Washington, D.C., on March 10.
Even as some said they were planning on returning to protest
in North Dakota - responding to a call from the Sacred Stone
camp, the original protest camp, for activism and prayer - many
said they were focusing on their own lands, including the
Trans-Pecos line in west Texas and the Diamond Pipeline in
Oklahoma.
Opposition to Plains All American Pipeline LP's
Diamond crude line from Cushing, Oklahoma, to Memphis,
Tennessee, has drawn the attention of the Mvskoke Nation of
Oklahoma, which in late February plans to hold a tribal council
to oppose the line.
In Wisconsin, the Bad River Band tribe recently decided not
to renew an easement for Enbridge Energy Partners LP's
Line 5 and is requesting the pipe be removed from their lands.
Joye Braun, a community organizer from the Cheyenne River
Sioux Tribe, is working with communities adjacent to or on the
Keystone XL route.
The Trump administration invited TransCanada to resubmit its
application to build that pipeline, which was struck down in
2015 by the Obama administration. A number of landowners in
Nebraska were bitterly opposed to that line. TransCanada has
since resubmitted its application, though it is unclear whether
the line will be built.
"These pipelines are a direct threat to the Great Sioux
Nation, to our treaty rights," said Braun, after Trump issued
his executive orders.
(Writing by David Gaffen; Editing by Matthew Lewis)