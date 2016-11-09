Nov 9 The surprising victory by Native American
and environmental groups in September to delay the Dakota Access
Pipeline may turn out to be short-lived, after Donald Trump's
unexpected win in the U.S. presidential election.
Trump backs measures to speed energy industry development
and upgrade the country's oil and gas infrastructure. He has not
commented specifically on the $3.7 billion Dakota Access line
but has said he would seek to revive another controversial
pipeline, the Keystone XL line. That project would pump oil from
Canada through Nebraska and was rejected in 2014 by the Obama
Administration.
The 1,172-mile (1,885 km) line was planned to run from North
Dakota's Bakken shale region to Illinois, but protests from
environmental activists and the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe of
North Dakota galvanized the Obama Administration to delay
construction to ensure Native American concerns about the line's
route were properly addressed.
One day after Trump's apparent victory, Standing Rock Sioux
Chairman Dave Archambault II said that the results show "that we
as a country have so much work to do." He did not mention Trump
in his statement to Reuters, instead saying President Barack
Obama could still halt the pipeline.
"We must strengthen our resolve to protect the water, pray
together for understanding, and pour our hearts and minds into
the future of all our children," he said.
At this moment, it is not clear whether Dakota Access would
be rerouted or piped under the sensitive watershed, which the
tribe considers sacred.
Rep. Kevin Cramer of North Dakota, a Trump energy advisor,
said he expects the Obama administration to approve the permit
because the federal government is "out of legal reasons" not to
allow the line to proceed, saying he did not think Trump "would
have to weigh in with an opinion on this."
Obama's move was considered unprecedented by some in the
industry, particularly as it had already passed National
Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) review.
"We're especially hopeful that the pipeline approval process
will be allowed to work without political interferences. We saw
both Keystone XL and DAPL, which passed their NEPA review, get
blocked for unrelated political reasons," said John Stoody, vice
president of government and public relations for the Association
of Oil Pipe Lines.
TRUMP IS "CLIMATE THREAT"
Trump carried the state of North Dakota by a wide margin,
though his opponent, Democrat Hillary Clinton, won Sioux County,
which lies entirely within the Standing Rock reservation.
Environmental groups said they would continue to support the
tribe, and looked to Obama to take any action he can to kill the
pipeline.
"There is no doubt that Donald Trump poses an immediate
threat to our climate and will try to fast track this and other
fossil fuel projects across the country," Greenpeace
spokesperson Lilian Molina, said in a statement.
"This is all the more reason for President Obama to step in
immediately to stop the pipeline once and for all."
Trump's victory makes the completion of the pipeline more
likely, analysts said. Energy Transfer Partners, the
owner of the pipeline, said Tuesday that it had completed
construction to the edge of Lake Oahe, the location of the
federal land where regulators delayed construction to review
permitting.
Phillips 66, a 25 percent owner of the line, said 85
percent of the line is complete. Dennis Nuss, company spokesman,
said Wednesday they expect operations to begin in the first
quarter of 2017.
"I've always thought Dakota Access was going to get built.
It's a critical infrastructure project. Hopefully Obama will
approve it before he leaves office, but otherwise I do expect
Trump to approve it," said Ron Ness, head of the North Dakota
Petroleum Council, an industry trade group.
Last week, Obama said that the U.S. government was looking
for ways to move the line. Banks financing the line have been
feeling the pressure from activists; Citigroup Inc on Tuesday
said it had discussed concerns with Energy Transfer about
reaching a resolution with the Standing Rock Sioux.
Regarding a move of the line, Michael Brune, executive
director of the Sierra Club, said that they do not believe the
pipeline should be built, but that "we support the Standing Rock
Sioux and we agree that their concern to protect water supply is
paramount."
Trump has said he would ask TransCanada Corp, the
principal owner of Keystone XL, to renew its application for the
pipeline. TransCanada said Wednesday it is committed to building
the project. "We are evaluating ways to engage the new
administration on the benefits, the jobs and the tax revenues
this project brings to the table," a spokesman said.
