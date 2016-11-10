(Adds statement from Energy Transfer Partners)
By Ernest Scheyder and Valerie Volcovici
Nov 9 The surprising victory by Native American
and environmental groups in September to delay the Dakota Access
Pipeline may turn out to be short-lived, after Donald Trump's
unexpected win in the U.S. presidential election.
Trump backs measures to speed energy industry development
and upgrade the country's oil and gas infrastructure. He has not
commented specifically on the $3.7 billion Dakota Access line
but has said he would seek to revive another controversial
pipeline, the Keystone XL line. That project, which would pump
oil from Canada through Nebraska, was rejected in 2014 by the
Obama administration.
The 1,172-mile (1,885 km) line was planned to run from North
Dakota's Bakken shale region to Illinois, but protests from
environmental activists and the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe of
North Dakota galvanized the Obama administration to delay
construction to ensure Native American concerns about the line's
route were properly addressed.
One day after Trump's victory, Standing Rock Sioux Chairman
Dave Archambault II said the results show "that we as a country
have so much work to do." He did not mention Trump in his
statement to Reuters, instead saying President Barack Obama
could still halt the pipeline.
"We must strengthen our resolve to protect the water, pray
together for understanding, and pour our hearts and minds into
the future of all our children," he said.
It is not clear now whether Dakota Access would be rerouted
or piped under the sensitive watershed, which the tribe
considers sacred.
Kelcy Warren, chief executive officer of Energy Transfer
Partners, the company behind the pipeline, said a Trump
presidency was a good thing.
"I view the results of last night's election as favorable
not only for our project, but for future infrastructure projects
that have been vetted and reviewed as thoroughly as ours has
been," Warren said on Wednesday in a statement emailed to
Reuters.
Representative Kevin Cramer of North Dakota, a Trump energy
adviser, said he expects the Obama administration to approve the
permit because the federal government is "out of legal reasons"
not to allow the line to proceed, saying he did not think Trump
"would have to weigh in with an opinion on this."
"We're especially hopeful that the pipeline approval process
will be allowed to work without political interferences. We saw
both Keystone XL and DAPL, which passed their NEPA review, get
blocked for unrelated political reasons," said John Stoody, vice
president of government and public relations for the Association
of Oil Pipe Lines, referring to the National Environmental
Policy Act review.
TRUMP IS "CLIMATE THREAT"
Trump carried the state of North Dakota by a wide margin,
though his Democrat Hillary Clinton won Sioux County, which lies
entirely within the Standing Rock reservation.
Environmental groups said they would continue to support the
tribe, and looked to Obama to take any action he can to kill the
pipeline.
"There is no doubt that Donald Trump poses an immediate
threat to our climate and will try to fast track this and other
fossil fuel projects across the country," Greenpeace spokeswoman
Lilian Molina said in a statement.
"This is all the more reason for President Obama to step in
immediately to stop the pipeline once and for all."
Trump's victory makes the completion of the pipeline more
likely, analysts said. Energy Transfer Partners said Tuesday
that it had completed construction to the edge of Lake Oahe, the
location of the federal land where regulators delayed
construction to review permitting.
Phillips 66, a 25 percent owner of the line, said 85
percent of the line is complete. Company spokesman Dennis Nuss
said Wednesday that Phillips expects operations to begin in the
first quarter of 2017.
Last week, Obama said that the U.S. government was looking
for ways to move the line. Banks financing the line have been
feeling the pressure from activists; Citigroup Inc on Tuesday
said it had discussed concerns with Energy Transfer about
reaching a resolution with the Standing Rock Sioux.
Trump has said he would ask TransCanada Corp, the
principal owner of Keystone XL, to renew its application for the
pipeline. TransCanada said Wednesday it is committed to building
the project. "We are evaluating ways to engage the new
administration on the benefits, the jobs and the tax revenues
this project brings to the table," a spokesman said.
(Reporting By Ernie Scheyder and Valerie Volcovici; Additional
reporting by Liz Hampton; Writing by David Gaffen; Editing by
Andrew Hay and Leslie Adler)