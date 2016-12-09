(Repeats with no changes to headline or text)
By Ernest Scheyder and Terray Sylvester
CANNON BALL/FORT YATES, N.D. Dec 8 U.S.
veterans, thousands of whom last week helped stop a contested
oil pipeline running through North Dakota, could become
important partners of activists on the environment, the economy,
race and other issues that divide Americans.
Several academics said the effort to support the Standing
Rock Sioux tribe and others opposed to the pipeline project was
likely the biggest gathering of its kind of former military
personnel since the early 1970s when U.S. veterans marched
against the Vietnam War.
That so many veterans mobilized in less than two weeks to
rural North Dakota speaks to the power they may have on public
opinion, because of their status as having put their lives on
the line for their country, veterans and academics said.
"The sense that vets are distinctively American figures,
regardless of political beliefs, always seems to have currency,
even when they are working on different sides of an issue," said
Stephen Ortiz, a history professor at the State University of
Binghamton in New York.
Many veterans who went to Cannon Ball, North Dakota, to join
the months-long protests by Native Americans and
environmentalists against the 1,172-mile (1,885-km) Dakota
Access Pipeline, said they were already looking for their next
issue to support.
"Militarily-trained soldiers have now discerned, on their
own, a genuine, just cause for which to promote and defend, and
this time without being under orders to do so," said Brian
Willson, whose 2011 memoir "Blood on the Tracks: The Life and
Times of S. Brian Willson", described how after serving in the
Vietnam War, he became a non-violent protester for social change
in the United States.
Law enforcement tactics, particularly the use of water
cannons, against the protesters had been considered extreme by
some. Veterans said in interviews they felt
galvanized to act as a human shield, providing a respite for
those who had been at the protest camp for months.
The pipeline owned by Texas-based Energy Transfer Partners
LP, is routed adjacent to the Standing Rock Sioux's
reservation. Protesters have said the $3.8 billion project could
contaminate the water supply and damage sacred tribal lands.
The veterans at Standing Rock were led by former Marine
Michael Wood Jr and Army veteran Wes Clark Jr, son of retired
U.S. general Wesley Clark, former commander of NATO. The group
raised $1.1 million through online crowdfunding to help
transport, house and feed veterans at the camp.
BATTLE RESUMES WITH TRUMP PRESIDENCY
On Sunday, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers said it turned
down a permit for the pipeline's completion, handing a victory
to the protesters.
But the saga will not end there. Republican President-elect
Donald Trump has said he wants the pipeline built; his team said
he would review the decision when he takes office.
Even though the fight is not over in North Dakota, some see
this as a way forward on other issues.
"There's a lot of these pipelines being built around the
county. Flint (Michigan) has a water crisis. So we're going to
see if we can keep this movement going and really change some
things in America," said Matthew Crane, 32, from Buffalo, New
York, who served in the U.S. Navy from 2002 to 2006.
Clark's group, called Veterans Stand With Standing Rock
(VSSR), asked for 2,000 volunteers but said twice as many
arrived. Comments on the VSSR Facebook page criticized Clark for
a lack of planning and for not having contingencies in place for
North Dakota's harsh winters.
As a blizzard blew in on Monday, many hunkered down at the
main protest camp. Hundreds more slept in the pavilion of the
Prairie Knights Casino in Fort Yates, roughly 10 miles away on
the Standing Rock reservation.
Clark, who himself was snowed-in at the casino, said in a
Facebook video posted Wednesday night that the response meant "a
huge tax on the supply chain and on accommodations."
ASKING FORGIVENESS
As part of their journey to North Dakota, many veterans
asked forgiveness in two ceremonies for what they considered
crimes and mistreatment of Native Americans by the U.S.
government and military over the past 150 years.
One ceremony took place Monday on Backwater Bridge near the
camp, the site of two heated confrontations with law enforcement
earlier this fall. Thousands of veterans and tribal members
prayed, emoting war cries on the bridge's southern cusp.
One veteran, wearing a flak jacket and a Veterans for Peace
flag, yelled to the crowd from atop a horse.
"We didn't serve this country to see our brothers and
sisters here persecuted," said the man, whose name was inaudible
in the fury of the arriving blizzard. "Are we not all human?"
Some veterans said they planned to remain in North Dakota,
unwilling to trust that Energy Transfer Partners would abide by
the federal government's decision. Most had left by Wednesday,
however, said Heather O'Malley, a U.S. Army veteran who
monitored news for the group. She said it was unclear if they
would return to the area in January if needed.
Clark and others said this was a way for veterans to address
other efforts around the country.
"This is a small battleground in a larger war that is
developing in our country that has to do with race, the economy
and the powers that be taking advantage of those who really
don't have a voice," said Anthony Murtha, 29, from Detroit, who
served in the U.S. Navy from 2009 to 2013.
(Reporting by Ernest Scheyder and Terray Sylvester in Cannon
Ball and Fort Yates, N.D.; additional reporting by Tim
Mclaughlin and Andrew Cullen; writing by David Gaffen; editing
by Grant McCool)