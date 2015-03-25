By Ernest Scheyder
WILLISTON, N.D., March 25 North Dakota's
drilling rig count dipped below 100 on Wednesday, a level not
seen for more than five years and one that state officials
expect will not be enough to maintain existing oil production of
1.2 million barrels per day.
There were 98 rigs operating in the state on wells owned by
Exxon Mobil's XTO Energy, Norway's Statoil and
others, according to data from the state's Department of Mineral
Resources (DMR).
That is down from 120 at the start of the month and 198 last
March.
Lynn Helms, the DMR's head, had said earlier this month that
he did not expect the rig count to fall below 100, and warned
that even at that level, "we could see production numbers drop
off."
While the rig count can sometimes prove to be a harbinger of
future oil production, its reliability as such a barometer is
slipping due to technological advancements.
