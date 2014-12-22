(North Dakota official corrects trigger price for tax break to
$52.59, from $55.08 in third and subsequent paragraphs. Corrects
first paragraph to say approaching milestone instead of hitting
milestone.)
By Ernest Scheyder
BISMARCK, N.D. Dec 19 Tumbling U.S. oil markets
approached an important if obscure milestone on Thursday,
closing near a price that could trigger a $5.3 billion, two-year
tax break for North Dakota oil drillers as soon as next summer.
Under a decades-old law, the state at the heart of the U.S.
shale oil boom would waive its 6.5 percent oil extraction tax
once the average monthly price of benchmark West Texas
Intermediate (WTI) crude at Cushing, Oklahoma, falls below a
certain threshold for five consecutive months.
For next year, that price is $52.59 per barrel. On Thursday,
U.S. crude oil futures settled at $54.11 per barrel, the
lowest close since May 2009 and the latest leg of a rout that
has halved the price of crude since June.
It is unlikely that the clock would start ticking in
December, since the average price is still above $61 a barrel.
But if prices remain this low into next year, it could be a
reality as soon as next June.
"We're really at the point where we could start calculating
this," Ryan Rauschenberger, North Dakota's tax commissioner,
said in an interview.
The hope of a future tax break will be cold comfort for
North Dakota's beleaguered oil producers, including Continental
Resources Inc and Oasis Petroleum Inc, which
plan to spend less money in 2015.
The tax break "would be an important incentive for the
industry to continue investing," said Ron Ness, president of the
North Dakota Petroleum Council, an industry trade group.
The potential tax relief could make it difficult to know how
much crashing oil prices are hurting the nation's oil producers.
It also would muddy the waters to determine how quickly a
slowdown in U.S. production affects a growing global supply
glut.
While only about 3 percent of oil taxes go to fund the
state's day-to-day operations, a reduction would wreak havoc
with parts of the state's budget and crimp funding for new
schools, water pipelines and other major projects in western
oil-producing counties that have made North Dakota the
second-largest U.S. oil producer.
Rauschenberger estimates that North Dakota would only take
in $2.9 billion in oil taxes in the next two years without the
oil extraction tax. With the tax, the projection is $8.2
billion.
SEEN IT BEFORE
The tax break was instituted in 1987, several years after
North Dakota's second oil boom went bust. Oil prices had
collapsed after Saudi Arabia flooded the market in a price war
with other producers - a scenario some see repeating now.
The break was designed "to try and keep oil production
occurring in the state in a low-price environment," said
Rauschenberger, who was appointed tax commissioner last year and
elected to a four-year term last month.
From 1987 until 2004, the trigger was in effect, meaning oil
extraction tax collections were a pittance compared with, say,
this past July, when $325 million in oil taxes rolled into state
coffers, the highest monthly amount in history.
Here is how it works.
If the average price of crude is below an inflation-adjusted
limit - set at $52.59 per barrel for 2015 - for five consecutive
months, then the 6.5 percent oil extraction tax is waived for
the first 24 months of a well's life.
After that 24 months is up, and if the average price of oil
is still below $52.59 per barrel, the tax rate rises to 4
percent, not the original 6.5 percent.
The full 6.5 percent oil extraction tax only returns if the
average price of oil rises above that $52.59 per barrel
threshold each month for a five-month period. The break does not
apply to wells already in production, however.
The state still imposes a separate 5 percent gross
production tax as a type of property tax on each barrel, no
matter what.
But a complete repeal of the 6.5 percent extraction tax
would mean North Dakota's "overall oil tax rate would be
effectively cut in half," Rauschenberger said.
(Reporting by Ernest Scheyder; Editing by Jonathan Leff and
Lisa Shumaker)