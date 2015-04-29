WILLISTON, N.D., April 29 North Dakota, the second-largest U.S. oil producer, has approved a sweeping reorganization of its oil tax code by cutting the overall rate while also ending a more than $5 billion tax break poised to hit in June.

Governor Jack Dalrymple signed House Bill 1476 late on Wednesday afternoon, his staff told Reuters, lowering the combined rate crude producers will pay by 1.5 percentage points.

The bill also eliminates, starting this December, a so-called "large trigger" tax break worth as much as $5.3 billion to oil producers over a two-year period if it were to hit. (Reporting by Ernest Scheyder)