UPDATE 5-Oil prices edge up after dent from U.S. inventories
* U.S. crude stocks at record 535.5 mln barrels, up 1.6 mln -EIA
WILLISTON, N.D., April 29 North Dakota, the second-largest U.S. oil producer, has approved a sweeping reorganization of its oil tax code by cutting the overall rate while also ending a more than $5 billion tax break poised to hit in June.
Governor Jack Dalrymple signed House Bill 1476 late on Wednesday afternoon, his staff told Reuters, lowering the combined rate crude producers will pay by 1.5 percentage points.
The bill also eliminates, starting this December, a so-called "large trigger" tax break worth as much as $5.3 billion to oil producers over a two-year period if it were to hit. (Reporting by Ernest Scheyder)
* U.S. crude stocks at record 535.5 mln barrels, up 1.6 mln -EIA
NEW YORK, April 6 Trading volumes and open interest in U.S. crude futures soared in 2016, particularly among buyers out of Asia and shale companies locking in output, both of whom have shown an affinity for far-dated contracts, the CME Group Inc said on Thursday.
TORONTO, April 6 Canadian mergers and acquisitions got off to their strongest start in 17 years in 2017 as cross-border deal activity picked up pace, with JPMorgan , Goldman Sachs and RBC taking the top three spots in the advisory rankings.