BRIEF-LOTVacuum signs 4.79 bln won contract with Samsung Electronics
* Says it signs 4.79 billion won contract with Samsung Electronics Co Ltd to provide dry vacuum pump
Feb 5 North Media A/S :
* Q4 EBIT ex. items 21.1 million Danish crowns ($3.22 million) versus 27.9 million crowns
* Q4 revenue 290.2 million crowns versus 303.5 million crowns
* For 2015, group EBIT before special items is expected to range from a negative 20 million crowns to a positive 5 million crowns
* Group's revenue is expected to range from 1.01 billion to 1.05 billion crowns in 2015
* Will continue to invest massively throughout 2015 and 2016
* In short run, will reduce earnings of group, but lay foundation for achieving earnings improvement for FK distribution by 2016
* Aims to realise break-even for Online segment at year-end 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5513 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it signs 4.79 billion won contract with Samsung Electronics Co Ltd to provide dry vacuum pump
March 27 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.