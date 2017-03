(Extends unplanned outage)

July 3 Britain's Centrica on Friday extended the duration of an unplanned outage at its North Morecambe gas field, with output now due to resume at 0500 GMT on July 4, it said in an updated market message.

Previously output had been expected to resume at 1700 GMT on Friday.

The outage, which began at 0322 GMT, stopped gas deliveries from the field.

(Reporting by Oleg Vukmanovic and Sarah McFarlane; Editing by Clarence Fernandez and David Goodman)