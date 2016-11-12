Nov 12 Protesters against the Dakota Access oil
pipeline briefly blocked two entrances to a pipeline work yard
in a rural North Dakota town early on Saturday morning, causing
workers to leave the area, police said.
Morton County Sheriff's Department spokesman Rob Keller said
law enforcement received a call at around 9 a.m. (CST) telling
them a caravan of between 130 and 150 cars, each carrying three
to four people, left the protest camps and headed north to the
city of Mandan where equipment is located.
"They went west for a few miles (from there), they turned on
that road that leads to the Mandan landfill and that's where the
North Dakota pipeline have equipment," Keller said. "It's their
work yard."
The latest demonstration took place just a day after nearly
40 people were arrested on Friday at the construction site for
the pipeline, which has drawn opposition from Native American
and environmental activists since the summer.
Shortly after 10 a.m. (CST) on Saturday, pipeline workers
evacuated the work yard while the protesters blocked its two
entrances, Keller said. Law enforcement officers arrived on the
scene and monitored what they said was a peaceful protest until
about 12:15 p.m. (CST), when the protestor left the area.
Keller said no arrests were made and that there was no
information on any injuries, despite a report saying one
protester was hurt.
"We cannot verify that there was a woman who was injured,"
Keller said. "Once she found out the ambulance was on the way
she said she didn't want to go to the hospital, so they stopped
the ambulance."
(Reporting by Gina Cherelus; Editing by Daniel Wallis, Bernard
Orr)