BRIEF-AcouSort signs its third cooperation agreement for OEM project
* Says has signed a cooperation agreement for the company's third OEM project
Jan 2 North China Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
* Says gets regulatory approval to issue up to 252.2 million new shares
Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/dyh75v
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Says has signed a cooperation agreement for the company's third OEM project
March 14 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Tuesday:
March 14 The world should be far better prepared for the next Ebola outbreak, with further promising results on Tuesday showing the potential of a long-lasting vaccine against the deadly virus.