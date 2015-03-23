(Adds details, quote)

LONDON, March 23 BP is planning maintenance at Britain's Sullom Voe oil terminal in the second half of June, a company spokesman said, the outlet for one of the four North Sea crudes that underpin the global Brent benchmark.

Sullom Voe on, the Shetland Islands north of Scotland, handles Brent crude, which is scheduled to export about 120,000 barrels per day in April, around 13 percent of the total output of the four benchmark streams.

"There's going to be a shutdown there, but there still will be an export programme of some sort from Sullom Voe," said BP spokesman Robert Wine.

Brent is based on four crude streams: Brent itself, Forties, Oseberg and Ekofisk (BFOE). Shutdowns at facilites which produce or transport these crudes can affect global prices through their connection to the benchmark.

Wine added that there was no maintenance shutdown planned at the same time at the Forties oil pipeline. Traders said a news report of such a shutdown at Forties had briefly boosted Brent futures on Monday.

Forties is the largest of the four streams with scheduled exports of 420,000 bpd in April. The next, known shutdown of the complete Forties system is in 2017, according to BP's website. (Reporting by Alex Lawler; Editing by David Goodman and William Hardy)