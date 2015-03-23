(Adds details, quote)
LONDON, March 23 BP is planning
maintenance at Britain's Sullom Voe oil terminal in the second
half of June, a company spokesman said, the outlet for one of
the four North Sea crudes that underpin the global Brent
benchmark.
Sullom Voe on, the Shetland Islands north of Scotland,
handles Brent crude, which is scheduled to export about 120,000
barrels per day in April, around 13 percent of the total output
of the four benchmark streams.
"There's going to be a shutdown there, but there still will
be an export programme of some sort from Sullom Voe," said BP
spokesman Robert Wine.
Brent is based on four crude streams: Brent itself, Forties,
Oseberg and Ekofisk (BFOE). Shutdowns at facilites which produce
or transport these crudes can affect global prices through their
connection to the benchmark.
Wine added that there was no maintenance shutdown planned at
the same time at the Forties oil pipeline. Traders said a news
report of such a shutdown at Forties had briefly boosted Brent
futures on Monday.
Forties is the largest of the four streams with scheduled
exports of 420,000 bpd in April. The next, known shutdown of the
complete Forties system is in 2017, according to BP's website.
(Reporting by Alex Lawler; Editing by David Goodman and William
)