LONDON, March 23 BP is planning maintenance at the Sullom Voe oil terminal in the second half of June, a company spokesman said, adding that some oil loadings would take place.

Sullom Voe handles Brent crude, one of the four North Sea crude streams that underpin the Brent oil benchmark.

The BP spokesman added that there was no maintenance shutdown planned during the same time at the Forties oil pipeline. Traders said a news report of such a shutdown at Forties had briefly boosted Brent futures. (Reporting by Alex Lawler; Editing by David Goodman)