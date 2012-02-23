* Decommissioning costs deter small firms-Talisman
* Shell to decommission Brent field in near future
* Industry looking for clarity in March 2012 UK budget
* Total optimistic on future for North Sea
By Alex Lawler
LONDON, Feb 23 The prospect of huge costs
to retire UK North Sea oil and gas installations is deterring
bidders for older fields put up for sale by larger companies,
threatening to slow development of the region's remaining
resources.
Underlining the inevitable decline of North Sea output, a
Royal Dutch Shell Plc official said this week the Brent
field - in production since 1975 and one of the largest ever
found in the UK North Sea - would be decommissioned in the near
future.
The cost of decommissioning, and how liabilities may be
slowing down deals, was among the topics addressed during
London's IP Week, an annual conference and series of social
events for oil executives and traders.
"We don't really have much of a track record of
decommissioning yet in the UK," said Andy Brogan of global
accountancy firm Ernst & Young. "When you speak to people about
how much it's going to cost to do it, you get very wide ranges."
Decommissioning refers to plugging old wells and removing
installations such as production platforms and pipelines once
the oil and gas reserves have been pumped out. Companies factor
in these costs when wells are initially appraised, and the
government provides tax relief.
Andrew Moorfield, head of oil and gas at Lloyds Bank - among
the biggest lenders to the North Sea oil and gas industry - said
North Sea decommissioning costs could reach 30 billion pounds
($47 billion).
"This number is difficult to nail down," Moorfield told
Reuters. "As the UK North Sea has about 470 oil and gas
installations, all of which have their own unique lifespan and
cost characteristics, the true cost will only be known in
hindsight."
Trade group Oil and Gas UK says decomissioning spending may
exceed 3.3 billion pounds from 2012-2016.
SMALLER FIRMS DETERRED
In recent years, larger oil companies such as BP Plc
have been scaling back from the North Sea, selling fields to
smaller companies to whom they are more valuable and who tap the
remaining reserves.
That process, executives say, is being slowed down.
"The prospect of future decommissioning costs deters small
companies," said John Manzoni, chief executive of Talisman
Energy Inc, a North Sea producer since 1994 when larger
companies started to sell assets.
"Hence, the transactions have stalled and the resources are
not getting the investment that they otherwise might."
Moorfield of Lloyds said last year's UK budget - which upset
the industry by increasing tax on UK oil and gas output - had
given rise to uncertainty around the tax treatment of
decommissioning costs.
"This has led to a reduction in bid activity for older and
technically challenging fields traditionally sold by the majors
to the UK minnows," he said.
If the government provides clarity around decommissioning in
the March 2012 budget - as the industry hopes - deal activity
could increase in 2012, oil consultants Wood Mackenzie said in a
report last month. Moorfield also said he expected more deals to
be done should the issue be clarified.
Even so, decommissioning is not all bad news for the UK oil
and gas industry.
A January report from Oil and Gas UK said the
decommissioning market represented a growing business
opportunity and a chance for companies to develop expertise that
they can export to other regions.
And with oil prices well above $120 a barrel supported by
rising tension with Iran, industry executives at IP Week were
upbeat about the North Sea's future.
UK oil and gas investment is set to reach an all-time high
in 2012, according to Wood Mackenzie, suggesting the
government's tax increase last year has not jeopardised
profitability.
"For us, the North Sea is important," said Patrice de
Vivies, senior vice president, northern Europe at Total
. "We are relatively optimistic for the future."
(Additional reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov; Editing by William
Hardy)