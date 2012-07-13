LONDON, July 13 August loadings of North Sea Forties crude may be delayed following production problems earlier this week, traders said on Friday.

Traders said Nexen, operator of the Buzzard oilfield, was asking cargo holders to defer some cargoes.

"We were offered deferral today but did not take it," one trader said.

Buzzard is the UK's largest oilfield and feeds into the Forties stream, which is used to help set dated Brent, the benchmark for pricing two thirds of global crude oil. (Reporting by Ikuko Kurahone, editing by Jane Baird)