LONDON Dec 17 North Sea crude oil output from
12 large production streams tracked by Reuters is expected to
fall by 11 percent in January, which may help to support Brent
crude oil futures prices.
Output is set to average 1.8 million barrels per day (bpd)
based on the loading schedules compiled by Reuters on Monday,
down from 2.03 million bpd in December.
The fall is partly due to the fact that December's loading
programmes were swollen by deferrals in the Forties crude stream
from November as Britain's Buzzard oilfield was slow to come
back from maintenance.
"The December programmes to the eye look the same, but there
were a lot of deferrals into it, and not so many into January,"
a trader said.
The level of output in the North Sea is of great interest to
traders and investors because the ICE Brent futures contract is
increasingly being used as the global benchmark.
Four North Sea crudes underpin this contract - Brent,
Forties, Oseberg and Ekofisk, known collectively as BFOE.
Forties is the most important of these, as it sets the value of
dated Brent, used for pricing much of the world's physical oil.
The Buzzard oilfield is the largest of the fields that
contributes to the Forties crude blend and suffered some hiccups
as it attempted to return from maintenance, affecting output in
November.
The original December loading programmes for Forties showed
that just 310,000 bpd was expected, but this was revised up to
387,000 bpd as Buzzard stabilised and successfully ramped up
production.
The Ekofisk loading programmes for December were also
revised upwards after lower-than-expected output in November due
to production problems.
In the initial programme, some 195,000 bpd was expected to
load, but this rose to 253,000 bpd as three Ekofisk cargoes were
moved into December from November.
Ekofisk is now set to undergo some tank and jetty
maintenance in mid-January, a trade source said, leading to a
gap in the loading schedule between Jan. 18 and 25.
But it is expected to squeeze more cargoes into the last few
dates, with some spilling over into the first two days of
February. "Production is the same, so they can load up more
cargoes at the end of the month," a trader said.
BFOE LOADINGS DOWN
Taken together, the four benchmark North Sea crude oil
streams are set to pump around 832,000 barrels per day (bpd) in
January, down from 910,000 bpd in December.
Forties and Oseberg show the biggest drop offs in production
versus December, but a trader said the January levels were not
that far below usual. The lower volumes compared with December
may prove supportive for Brent prices, however.
Analysts at Commerzbank said in a note that whilst the ICE
Brent futures contract is becoming more widely adopted, with
open interest in Brent soaring by nearly 50 percent since the
end of last year, actual production is declining.
Norway's oil production fell 15 percent short of the target
in November and will also miss the full-year target because of
unexpected outages, the Norwegian Petroleum Directorate (NPD)
said on Friday.
Close to a dozen fields have suffered partial or full
outages because of technical problems or maintenance, including
Statoil's Troll and Asgard and BP's Valhall and
Ula.
"We regard the sharply shrinking rates from older oilfields
as an important crutch for the oil prices," Commerzbank noted.