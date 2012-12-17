LONDON Dec 17 North Sea crude oil output from 12 large production streams tracked by Reuters is expected to fall by 11 percent in January, which may help to support Brent crude oil futures prices.

Output is set to average 1.8 million barrels per day (bpd) based on the loading schedules compiled by Reuters on Monday, down from 2.03 million bpd in December.

The fall is partly due to the fact that December's loading programmes were swollen by deferrals in the Forties crude stream from November as Britain's Buzzard oilfield was slow to come back from maintenance.

"The December programmes to the eye look the same, but there were a lot of deferrals into it, and not so many into January," a trader said.

The level of output in the North Sea is of great interest to traders and investors because the ICE Brent futures contract is increasingly being used as the global benchmark.

Four North Sea crudes underpin this contract - Brent, Forties, Oseberg and Ekofisk, known collectively as BFOE. Forties is the most important of these, as it sets the value of dated Brent, used for pricing much of the world's physical oil.

The Buzzard oilfield is the largest of the fields that contributes to the Forties crude blend and suffered some hiccups as it attempted to return from maintenance, affecting output in November.

The original December loading programmes for Forties showed that just 310,000 bpd was expected, but this was revised up to 387,000 bpd as Buzzard stabilised and successfully ramped up production.

The Ekofisk loading programmes for December were also revised upwards after lower-than-expected output in November due to production problems.

In the initial programme, some 195,000 bpd was expected to load, but this rose to 253,000 bpd as three Ekofisk cargoes were moved into December from November.

Ekofisk is now set to undergo some tank and jetty maintenance in mid-January, a trade source said, leading to a gap in the loading schedule between Jan. 18 and 25.

But it is expected to squeeze more cargoes into the last few dates, with some spilling over into the first two days of February. "Production is the same, so they can load up more cargoes at the end of the month," a trader said.

BFOE LOADINGS DOWN

Taken together, the four benchmark North Sea crude oil streams are set to pump around 832,000 barrels per day (bpd) in January, down from 910,000 bpd in December.

Forties and Oseberg show the biggest drop offs in production versus December, but a trader said the January levels were not that far below usual. The lower volumes compared with December may prove supportive for Brent prices, however.

Analysts at Commerzbank said in a note that whilst the ICE Brent futures contract is becoming more widely adopted, with open interest in Brent soaring by nearly 50 percent since the end of last year, actual production is declining.

Norway's oil production fell 15 percent short of the target in November and will also miss the full-year target because of unexpected outages, the Norwegian Petroleum Directorate (NPD) said on Friday.

Close to a dozen fields have suffered partial or full outages because of technical problems or maintenance, including Statoil's Troll and Asgard and BP's Valhall and Ula.

"We regard the sharply shrinking rates from older oilfields as an important crutch for the oil prices," Commerzbank noted.