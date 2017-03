LONDON, June 8 Hound Point's Jetty 1 in the North Sea has reopened on schedule following planned maintenance, a spokeswoman for operator BP said on Monday.

"Both jetties are now operational," she said.

Hound Point's Jetty 1 is the North Sea's key loading berth for very large crude carriers (VLCCs). It has been closed since early May, preventing Forties crude from departing for Asia.

(Reporting by Claire Milhench. Editing by Jane Merriman)