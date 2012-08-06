* Troll oil loadings reduced to 100,000 bpd in Sept
* Daily output of Gullfaks, DUC also to decline
* Brent benchmark oil supply already hits low in Aug
(Adds details, quote)
By Alex Lawler
LONDON, Aug 6 Output from the North Sea's
second-largest crude oil stream is set to fall sharply in
September, adding to signs of reduced supply from the home of
the Brent benchmark used to price around two thirds of the
world's oil.
The prospect of lower supply is leading to a rise in Brent
prices that is felt by consumers and businesses around the
world, as Brent is used for pricing crude produced in Europe,
the Middle East, Africa and parts of Asia.
Norway's Troll crude oil stream is scheduled to load five
cargoes in September, down from 14 in August, due to maintenance
work, traders said on Monday, citing an export schedule sent to
cargo owners. Daily supply will average 100,000 barrels per day
(bpd), down from 271,000 bpd in August.
Statoil's Troll is usually the North Sea's
second-largest oil production stream. Supply of Forties, the
largest and the most important for setting prices, is also
expected to fall due to maintenance at Nexen's Buzzard
oilfield.
On Monday, the premium at which the September futures
contract trades against October LCOc1-LCOc2 was $1.35, up from
$1.00 a week ago, showing a jump in the price of oil for
immediate delivery.
"We expect seasonal maintenance on the Buzzard field through
a reduction in output to boost Forties values," said Harry
Tchilinguirian of BNP Paribas. "As the main benchmark in setting
the price of Brent, firmer Forties prices will in turn support
Brent."
For some in the market, the sensitivity of Brent to changes
in North Sea output highlights the vulnerability of the global
benchmark to local supply bottlenecks and squeezes.
The full picture on September North Sea output will not be
available until later this week as the operators of more than 10
crude streams - groups of fields feeding into one pipeline or
export terminal - issue loading programmes to cargo owners.
"The reduction of output elsewhere helps at the margin
through an overall reduction in North Sea supplies,"
Tchilinguirian said. "However, it is the level of Forties out
that will be in focus."
OTHERS TO PUMP LESS
Loading schedules for two smaller North Sea crudes on Monday
also pointed to reduced flows next month.
Output of Norwegian crude Gullfaks is scheduled to fall to
107,000 bpd, down from 129,000 bpd in August, while supply of
DUC, a Danish crude, is planned to average 100,000 bpd, down
from 116,000 bpd, traders said.
While the level of overall North Sea output affects market
sentiment, the Brent benchmark itself is based on four of the
region's crude oils - Brent, Forties, Oseberg and Ekofisk, known
as BFOE.
Forties is usually the lowest priced of the four and so it
most often sets the price of dated Brent. Dated Brent is used to
price around two thirds of the world's oil supply.
Details of the drop in Forties output due to the Buzzard
oilfield maintenance should become available on Tuesday, when
traders expect the September loading programme to emerge. The
Brent and Ekofisk schedules are also due out on Tuesday.
Traders and analysts expect the number of Forties cargoes to
decline to around 10 in September, from 15 planned in August,
outweighing an increase in Oseberg shipments after a strike cut
supplies in July and August.
Shipments of the BFOE crudes in August were already
scheduled to average 774,000 bpd, a record low, hit by
maintenance, the strike and natural declines at the oilfields,
many of which are ageing.
Analysts have increasingly said that Brent is vulnerable to
distortion since 2011 when a series of production problems
mostly at Buzzard - relatively insignificant in global terms -
led to increases in global prices.
(Reporting by Alex Lawler; Editing by Keiron Henderson and
Anthony Barker)