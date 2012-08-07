* Brent benchmark oil supply already hits low in Aug
* Supply of Brent crude to drop in September
* Forties exports expected to drop to 10 cargoes
By Alex Lawler
LONDON, Aug 7 Oil output from the North Sea is
set to fall sharply in September due to oilfield maintenance and
natural decline, in a move to raise further doubts about Brent
as the main global oil benchmark.
The Brent contract is based on four North Sea crude oils -
Brent, Forties, Oseberg and Ekofisk (BFOE). An export schedule
later on Tuesday is expected to show a drop in supply of the
largest stream, Forties, possibly bringing monthly output of the
four crudes to a record low.
Brent's export schedule earlier on Tuesday showed Brent
supply will fall to 100,000 barrels per day (bpd) in September,
from 116,000 bpd in August. Oseberg shipments are scheduled to
rise to 140,000 bpd from 116,000 bpd in August.
Output of Forties is expected to fall due to maintenance at
Nexen's Buzzard oilfield. Traders and analysts expect
the number of 600,000-barrel Forties cargoes to decline to
around 10 in September, from 15 in August.
Without a sizeable increase in supply of Ekofisk crude -
whose export schedule is also due on Tuesday - shipments of the
four BFOE crudes may sink to a record low in September.
August's plan for BFOE exports of 774,000 bpd was the lowest
since 2007, when price assessment agency Platts first expanded
the dated Brent benchmark to its current BFOE form, according to
Reuters data.
Analysts have increasingly said that Brent is vulnerable to
distortion since 2011 when a series of production problems
mostly at Buzzard - relatively insignificant in global terms -
led to increases in global prices.
The following table shows the amount in barrels per day
(bpd) of each of the four BFOE crude oils expected in September,
against volumes originally planned in August.
The Forties figure (*) is based on an estimate from traders
for 10 600,000-barrel cargoes.
CRUDE SEPTEMBER BPD AUGUST BPD
Brent 100,000 116,000
Forties* 200,000* 290,000
Oseberg 140,000 116,000
TOTAL 440,000 522,000
Ekofisk 252,000
TOTAL 774,000
(Reporting by Alex Lawler; Editing by William Hardy)