* Brent benchmark oil supply already hits low in Aug

* Supply of Brent crude to drop in September

* Forties exports expected to drop to 10 cargoes

By Alex Lawler

LONDON, Aug 7 Oil output from the North Sea is set to fall sharply in September due to oilfield maintenance and natural decline, in a move to raise further doubts about Brent as the main global oil benchmark.

The Brent contract is based on four North Sea crude oils - Brent, Forties, Oseberg and Ekofisk (BFOE). An export schedule later on Tuesday is expected to show a drop in supply of the largest stream, Forties, possibly bringing monthly output of the four crudes to a record low.

Brent's export schedule earlier on Tuesday showed Brent supply will fall to 100,000 barrels per day (bpd) in September, from 116,000 bpd in August. Oseberg shipments are scheduled to rise to 140,000 bpd from 116,000 bpd in August.

Output of Forties is expected to fall due to maintenance at Nexen's Buzzard oilfield. Traders and analysts expect the number of 600,000-barrel Forties cargoes to decline to around 10 in September, from 15 in August.

Without a sizeable increase in supply of Ekofisk crude - whose export schedule is also due on Tuesday - shipments of the four BFOE crudes may sink to a record low in September.

August's plan for BFOE exports of 774,000 bpd was the lowest since 2007, when price assessment agency Platts first expanded the dated Brent benchmark to its current BFOE form, according to Reuters data.

Analysts have increasingly said that Brent is vulnerable to distortion since 2011 when a series of production problems mostly at Buzzard - relatively insignificant in global terms - led to increases in global prices.

The following table shows the amount in barrels per day (bpd) of each of the four BFOE crude oils expected in September, against volumes originally planned in August.

The Forties figure (*) is based on an estimate from traders for 10 600,000-barrel cargoes. CRUDE SEPTEMBER BPD AUGUST BPD Brent 100,000 116,000 Forties* 200,000* 290,000 Oseberg 140,000 116,000 TOTAL 440,000 522,000 Ekofisk 252,000 TOTAL 774,000 (Reporting by Alex Lawler; Editing by William Hardy)