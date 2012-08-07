* Brent benchmark oil supply to fall to 720,000 bpd

* Backwardation in Brent futures widens above $1.50

* Highlights Brent's vulnerability to squeezes (Adds trader quote, details)

By Alex Lawler

LONDON, Aug 7 Supply of crude that underpins the Brent contract will fall to a record low in September, supporting prices and raising further doubts about the use of dwindling North Sea oil as the main global oil benchmark.

The prospect of lower supply is leading to a rise in Brent prices that is felt by consumers and businesses around the world, as Brent is used for pricing crude produced in Europe, the Middle East, Africa and parts of Asia.

On Tuesday, the premium at which the September futures contract trades against October LCOc1-LCOc2 was $1.55, up from $1.00 a week ago, showing a jump in the price of oil for immediate delivery.

"This reflects a short-term tightening of Brent supply on the back of temporary production cuts in the North Sea," said Carsten Fritsch, analyst at Commerzbank in Frankfurt.

Brent is used to price around two thirds of the world's oil. It is based on the prices of four North Sea crude oils - Brent, Forties, Oseberg and Ekofisk, sometimes known as BFOE.

The four are scheduled to pump 720,000 barrels per day (bpd) in September, a record low, due to oilfield maintenance and natural declines, according to Reuters calculations based on loading programmes on Tuesday.

North Sea oil traders said the drop in output, while expected, would support the prices of September-loading cargoes. The price of Forties cargoes loading in August has been rising for more than a week.

"The general feeling is the market will be as strong as and perhaps stronger than August," said a trader. "Whether or not it really goes to the races we'll have to see."

MAINTENANCE

Output of Forties, the largest of the four crude flows, is declining due to maintenance at Nexen's Buzzard field.

The number of 600,000-barrel Forties cargoes will fall to 10 from 15 in August, an export schedule showed.

Nexen plans to start maintenance work at Buzzard in the first week of September and expects output to be shut down for several weeks before full production returns by mid-October.

September's supply of all four crudes of 720,000 bpd is down from 774,000 bpd in August and is the lowest since 2007, when price assessment agency Platts first expanded the Brent benchmark to its current BFOE form, according to Reuters data.

Forties is the most important of the four for pricing because, as usually the lowest priced of the four, it sets the price of dated Brent. Dated Brent is used to price around two thirds of the world's oil supply.

Analysts have increasingly said that Brent is vulnerable to distortion since 2011 when a series of production problems mostly at Buzzard - relatively insignificant in global terms - led to increases in global prices.

Surges in Brent for immediate delivery shortly before monthly futures contracts expire became a more common feature of the market last year as the underperformance in the North Sea, as well as the loss of Libyan crude, tightened supply.

The spread between first and second-month Brent jumped to more than $3, double its current level, in September last year.

The surges lessened in the rest of 2011 as output of Libyan crude, which is mostly priced against Brent, began to recover.

The following table shows the amount in barrels per day (bpd) of each of the four BFOE crude oils expected in September, against volumes originally planned in August.

SEPTEMBER AUGUST CRUDE BPD BPD Brent 100,000 116,000 Forties 200,000 290,000 Oseberg 140,000 116,000 Ekofisk 280,000 252,000 TOTAL 720,000 774,000 (Reporting by Alex Lawler; Editing by William Hardy and Alison Birrane)