* Brent benchmark oil supply to fall to 720,000 bpd
* Backwardation in Brent futures widens above $1.50
* Highlights Brent's vulnerability to squeezes
(Adds trader quote, details)
By Alex Lawler
LONDON, Aug 7 Supply of crude that underpins the
Brent contract will fall to a record low in September,
supporting prices and raising further doubts about the use of
dwindling North Sea oil as the main global oil benchmark.
The prospect of lower supply is leading to a rise in Brent
prices that is felt by consumers and businesses around the
world, as Brent is used for pricing crude produced in Europe,
the Middle East, Africa and parts of Asia.
On Tuesday, the premium at which the September futures
contract trades against October LCOc1-LCOc2 was $1.55, up from
$1.00 a week ago, showing a jump in the price of oil for
immediate delivery.
"This reflects a short-term tightening of Brent supply on
the back of temporary production cuts in the North Sea," said
Carsten Fritsch, analyst at Commerzbank in Frankfurt.
Brent is used to price around two thirds of the world's oil.
It is based on the prices of four North Sea crude oils - Brent,
Forties, Oseberg and Ekofisk, sometimes known as BFOE.
The four are scheduled to pump 720,000 barrels per day (bpd)
in September, a record low, due to oilfield maintenance and
natural declines, according to Reuters calculations based on
loading programmes on Tuesday.
North Sea oil traders said the drop in output, while
expected, would support the prices of September-loading cargoes.
The price of Forties cargoes loading in August has been rising
for more than a week.
"The general feeling is the market will be as strong as and
perhaps stronger than August," said a trader. "Whether or not it
really goes to the races we'll have to see."
MAINTENANCE
Output of Forties, the largest of the four crude flows, is
declining due to maintenance at Nexen's Buzzard field.
The number of 600,000-barrel Forties cargoes will fall to 10
from 15 in August, an export schedule showed.
Nexen plans to start maintenance work at Buzzard in the
first week of September and expects output to be shut down for
several weeks before full production returns by mid-October.
September's supply of all four crudes of 720,000 bpd is down
from 774,000 bpd in August and is the lowest since 2007, when
price assessment agency Platts first expanded the Brent
benchmark to its current BFOE form, according to Reuters data.
Forties is the most important of the four for pricing
because, as usually the lowest priced of the four, it sets the
price of dated Brent. Dated Brent is used to price around two
thirds of the world's oil supply.
Analysts have increasingly said that Brent is vulnerable to
distortion since 2011 when a series of production problems
mostly at Buzzard - relatively insignificant in global terms -
led to increases in global prices.
Surges in Brent for immediate delivery shortly before
monthly futures contracts expire became a more common feature of
the market last year as the underperformance in the North Sea,
as well as the loss of Libyan crude, tightened supply.
The spread between first and second-month Brent jumped to
more than $3, double its current level, in September last year.
The surges lessened in the rest of 2011 as output of Libyan
crude, which is mostly priced against Brent, began to recover.
The following table shows the amount in barrels per day
(bpd) of each of the four BFOE crude oils expected in September,
against volumes originally planned in August.
SEPTEMBER AUGUST
CRUDE BPD BPD
Brent 100,000 116,000
Forties 200,000 290,000
Oseberg 140,000 116,000
Ekofisk 280,000 252,000
TOTAL 720,000 774,000
(Reporting by Alex Lawler; Editing by William Hardy and Alison
Birrane)