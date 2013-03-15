* Supply of Forties, Ekofisk crudes to increase

By Alex Lawler

LONDON, March 15 North Sea oil output is set to rise by almost 15 percent in April from March due to higher supply of the region's two largest crude streams, which may weaken Brent oil prices.

Output from 12 crude streams tracked by Reuters will average 2.059 million barrels per day (bpd) based on the latest information from loading schedules and trading sources, up from 1.794 million bpd in March.

The increase in output could add to downward pressure on Brent prices. They are already weighed by doubts about the level of future flows of North Sea crude to South Korea and refinery maintenance work leading to a lull in demand.

Brent is based on four crude oils: Brent, Forties, Oseberg and Ekofisk (BFOE). They are set to pump around 940,000 bpd in April, the latest loading schedules showed, up from about 832,000 bpd in March, partly because delayed cargoes of Forties and Ekofisk are set to boost April's total.

"The deferrals have led to a higher April programme, which is weighing on North Sea sentiment," said Eugene Lindell, senior crude analyst at JBC Energy in Vienna.

"The possible reduction in arbitrage flows to South Korea ahead of a pending change in tax laws may have also contributed to the front-end weakness of the curve."

North Sea output swings can have a significant impact on world prices because the region is home to the dated Brent benchmark, used to price much of the world's physical oil and part of the underlying market for Brent futures.

Reflecting a perception of more ample supply, the premium at which Brent futures for immediate delivery are trading to supply in later months has fallen sharply since the beginning of March.

The first-month Brent contract traded as low as 20 cents above the second month on Wednesday, the smallest premium for a nearby contract since July 2012, before recovering to 60 cents on Friday. LCOc1-LCOc2

TABLE-North Sea output by crude stream:

ARBITRAGE MAY SLOW?

North Sea prices have come under pressure from South Korea's plan from April 1 to close a tax loophole on a rebate for crude imports processed by refineries into fuel for export.

Traders say this may impact the flow of Forties crude to the country. A steady stream of cargoes to South Korea over the past year has supported the Brent market structure.

A swifter-than-expected completion of maintenance at the Buzzard oilfield in early March, the largest of the fields contributing to Forties supply, is adding to output and may also be weighing on prices, Lindell at JBC said.

In a further development that may add to Forties supplies, Total earlier this month restarted production at its Elgin-Franklin field, almost a year after a major gas leak forced its shutdown.

Until the incident, Elgin-Franklin was feeding about 60,000 bpd into the Forties crude stream.

Brent shipments are expected to fall in April, possibly reflecting a drop in output earlier this month after a shutdown of the Brent pipeline system due to a leak at a platform. Output was back to normal by March 11.

Some of the smaller North Sea streams are also set to pump more in April. A programme for the smallest tracked by Reuters, Flotta, shows one cargo in April. There was no cargo in March.

Loading programmes are usually issued to equity holders between the 1st and 10th of each month. Reuters attempts to track significant revisions based on actual production levels.

At present, April's North Sea total is set to be the highest since June 2012, according to monthly schedules tracked by Reuters, when output was 2.11 million bpd. (Additional reporting by Claire Milhench; Editing by Alison Birrane)