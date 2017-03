LONDON Jan 18 Damac Invest Co: * Damac Invest Co - statement re possible offer * Notes the recommended mandatory cash offer by spadille limited ("

spadille") for Northacre PLC * Considering making counter offer for Northacre at level

higher than that currently being proposed by spadille * Northacre shareholders are urged not to take any action with

regard to the spadille offer until further notice * Currently owns 25.44% of the issued share capital of Northacre