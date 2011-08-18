* Headline EPS sharply down
JOHANNESBURG, Aug 18 Northam Platinum ,
one of South Africa's smaller platinum producers, posted a 50
percent fall in earnings due to the impact of a crippling
strike and said rising costs remained a concern.
A sharp drop in earnings had been expected but its headline
earnings per share (EPS) -- the main profit measure in South
Africa -- of 89.5 cents was at the lower end of the 80 to
110-cent range it had flagged to the market.
Investors showed their disappointment as the share price
skidded almost three percent to 33.80 rand.
A six-week strike saw production in the first half of the
year fall 33 percent to around 116,000 ounces. Safety stoppages
also hit production.
The group's sales volume for platinum was down about 19
percent to around 197,000 ounces for the 2011 financial year.
The company is dwarfed by rivals such as Anglo American
Platinum . But with current high commodity prices, its
production and sales are still monitored by market players.
Northam said work at its Booysendal project remained on
track, with production expected to start in the third quarter of
2013. That mine is seen eventually producing around 160,000
ounces a year in platinum group metals.
"Good progress has been made in reducing project risk at
Booysendal following regulatory approvals obtained for the mine,
notably a new order mining right, and a water-use licence,
enabling us to fast-track construction and development," the
group said in a statement.
Water availability has been a key risk to the project.
Rising labour and power costs remained a concern and would
affect the group's profitability, the company said.
