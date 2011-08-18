* Headline EPS sharply down

JOHANNESBURG, Aug 18 Northam Platinum , one of South Africa's smaller platinum producers, posted a 50 percent fall in earnings due to the impact of a crippling strike and said rising costs remained a concern.

A sharp drop in earnings had been expected but its headline earnings per share (EPS) -- the main profit measure in South Africa -- of 89.5 cents was at the lower end of the 80 to 110-cent range it had flagged to the market.

Investors showed their disappointment as the share price skidded almost three percent to 33.80 rand.

A six-week strike saw production in the first half of the year fall 33 percent to around 116,000 ounces. Safety stoppages also hit production.

The group's sales volume for platinum was down about 19 percent to around 197,000 ounces for the 2011 financial year.

The company is dwarfed by rivals such as Anglo American Platinum . But with current high commodity prices, its production and sales are still monitored by market players.

Northam said work at its Booysendal project remained on track, with production expected to start in the third quarter of 2013. That mine is seen eventually producing around 160,000 ounces a year in platinum group metals.

"Good progress has been made in reducing project risk at Booysendal following regulatory approvals obtained for the mine, notably a new order mining right, and a water-use licence, enabling us to fast-track construction and development," the group said in a statement.

Water availability has been a key risk to the project.

Rising labour and power costs remained a concern and would affect the group's profitability, the company said. (Reporting by Ed Stoddard; Editing by Marius Bosch and David Hulmes)