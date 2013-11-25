* NUM vows to continue Northam strike
* Northam says strike a threat to its survival
* Strike has cost Northam 200 million rand
JOHANNESBURG, Nov 25 South Africa's National
Union of Mineworkers (NUM) vowed on Monday to carry on fighting
for higher wages at Northam Platinum despite the firm
warning that a three-week strike by over 7,000 workers was
threatening its survival.
The mid-tier platinum producer, which produces around 1,000
ounces of platinum group metals a day, said the strike had cost
it over 200 million rand ($19.8 million). Striking employees
have lost 30 million rand in wages.
"This is the fight of our lives. If we cannot fight now we
may as well forget to exist," NUM's negotiator at Northam,
Ecliff Tansi, told Reuters.
"This is also not going to be the first Christmas they spend
without money. So it is better to fight now to ensure the future
is brighter."
Northam said in a letter to NUM General Secretary Frans
Baleni and published in the Business Day newspaper that a
protracted strike would "undermine the long-term viability of
Northam and could threaten jobs".
The company also said its latest offer for wage hikes of
between 8 and 9 percent - well above inflation of 5.5 percent -
was its final one.
NUM has been pushing for increases of up to 40 percent and
ridiculed the company's decision to appeal to the union through
the media.
"We are surprised with this approach," Baleni told Reuters.
"If they wanted to talk to us they should have just picked up
the phone."
Northam is one of the few platinum producers where NUM still
represents a majority of workers.
The union lost tens of thousands of members last year to the
Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (AMCU) in a
bloody turf war that left dozens of people dead and sparked a
wave of wildcat strikes.
NUM's tough stance at Northam stems in part from its need to
counteract AMCU militancy and retain its remaining members.
AMCU remains in wage talks with the world's top three
producers of the precious metal, Anglo American Platinum
, Impala Platinum and Lonmin, where it
has majority representation.