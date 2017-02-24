(Corrects to show Glencore will sell chrome from Northam,
paragraph 4)
JOHANNESBURG Feb 24 South Africa's Northam
Platinum Ltd said on Friday it would acquire Glencore
Plc's Eland platinum mine in North West province for
175 million rand ($14 million).
Global miner and commodities trader Glencore had closed the
Eland platinum mine in 2015 due to a fall in prices.
Northam said it will acquire all of Eland's assets,
including its two mining rights, surface and underground
infrastructure, the company said in a statement.
Northam said Glencore would sell chrome produced at
Northam's Zondereinde and Booysendal operations.
"The chrome marketing agreement establishes a long-term
relationship between Northam and Glencore, a leading global
chrome trader, which will contribute to maximising Northam's
chrome revenue," said Northam's Chief Executive Paul Dunne.
The transaction, which remains subject to the consent of the
minister of mineral resources, would provide Northam access to
Eland's resources, which the South African company estimated at
21.3 million ounces.
The company said it would reimburse Glencore for care and
maintenance costs until the deal closes, amounting to about 30
million rand a year during the period.
Northam posted a lower headline loss of 64.7 cents for the
six months ended 31 December compared with a loss of 66.3 cents
for previous period, following an increase in revenue aided by a
weaker rand and dollar exchange rate.
Northam said it will not pay an interim dividend due to the
continuing difficult conditions in the mining industry and the
cash requirements for the acquisition of platinum assets. The
firm did not pay a dividend in the comparable period either.
The platinum producer said the global economic outlook and
low dollar metal prices remain a concern for the group, at a
time when it faces increasing power and labour costs.
($1 = 12.9019 rand)
(Reporting by Tanisha Heiberg; Editing by James Macharia)