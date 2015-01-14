* South Africa's platinum mines are strike prone
* NUM signals militant shift to ward off rival AMCU
(Recasts with union grievance)
By Ed Stoddard and Zandi Shabalala
JOHANNESBURG, Jan 14 Striking South African
miners at Northam Platinum want the company's chief
executive Paul Dunne removed for what they say are unfair hiring
and firing practices, a spokesman for the National Union of
Mineworkers (NUM) said on Wednesday.
Livhuwani Mammburu also told Reuters that 5,200 workers were
involved in the strike at Northam's Zondereinde mine in South
Africa's northern Limpopo province. The wildcat strike began
with the night shift on Tuesday.
"The management there wants to reverse all progressive
policies. There was a white female employee hired without
following proper procedures," Mammburu said.
South African companies are required by law to give
preference in hiring to blacks and other racial groups that were
previously disadvantaged under apartheid.
"Workers are also subject to unfair dismissals for being on
valid sick leave," Mammburu said.
He added that management had refused to meet with workers on
these issues, which forced them to embark on the wildcat action,
and that the strike would continue until such a meeting took
place and the matters were resolved.
A company spokeswoman said it had received the union's
grievances and was urging the strikers to return to the shafts.
"The company's position is that there is a recognition
agreement in place to deal with such issues when they arise,"
she said.
South Africa's mines were hit in 2012 and 2013 by waves of
illegal or wildcat strikes undertaken by NUM's arch rival, the
Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (AMCU), which
is widely regarded as the more militant of the two.
The current Northam strike may be an indication that NUM is
becoming more radical to head off competition from AMCU, which
has poached tens of thousands of its members on the platinum
belt in a brutal turf war that has killed scores of miners.
Northam has had its share of labour strife. More than 7,000
NUM members went on an 11-week wage strike that ended in January
last year at the mid-tier platinum producer.
Output at Zondereinde fell 18 percent to 1.7 million tonnes
in the 2014 financial year because of that labour stoppage.
The wider platinum industry is still recovering from a
sometimes violent five-month strike last year by AMCU, which hit
Anglo American Platinum, Impala Platinum and
Lonmin, the world's top producers of the precious metal
used for emissions-capping catalytic converters.
Northam shares were down 3.75 percent, outperforming a 5.4
percent drop in South Africa's Platinum Mining index.
(Editing by Mark Potter)