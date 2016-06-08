(Recasts with NUM demands, AMCU comment, minister mine visit)
By Ed Stoddard and Zandi Shabalala
JOHANNESBURG, June 8 Workers belonging to the
major union at South Africa's Northam Platinum said on
Wednesday they would not resume work at its Zondereinde mine
until arrests were made for a spate of murders.
The National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) also resolved at a
mass meeting that Northam should stop holding talks with the
rival Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (AMCU)
which has a minority representation at the mine.
The platinum producer suspended operations at the mine on
Monday after a worker was fatally stabbed at the mine site when
members of the two unions clashed. The mine remained closed for
a third day.
Another worker was killed in a shooting on Sunday near the
mine. Five other workers have been murdered at Northam over the
past year in what the company described as separate isolated
incidents. Police have not commented on the killings.
Northam urged workers to return to the mine on Tuesday, but
they have so far declined to do so saying it was still unsafe.
The clashes heightened concern over a potential repeat of
outbreaks of union violence that resulted in deaths and
operational stoppages across the sector, the most gruesome being
when police shot 34 miners in 2012 near Lonmin.
AMCU spokesman Manzini Zungu said the union's members had
not gone back to work, saying "we do not want another Lonmin".
The mine produces about 300,000 ounces of platinum a year,
according to Northam's website, and accounts for about 70
percent of revenue for the mid-tier company.
South Africa is by far the world's largest platinum
producer, and the industry has been squeezed between rising
costs, labour unrest and falling prices. Demand for the metal
used to build emissions-cutting catalytic converters in
automobiles has also been tepid.
Mining minister Mosebenzi Zwane will visit Zondereinde mine
on Thursday to help resolve the crisis, his office said in a
statement.
(Editing by James Macharia)