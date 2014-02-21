JOHANNESBURG Feb 21 South Africa's Northam Platinum said on Friday it suffered an operating loss for the first time in 15 years after an 11-week strike at its flagship Zondereinde mine.

Northam, one of South Africa's smaller platinum producers, said headline losses per share for the six months to the end of December were 25.0 cents, compared with earnings of 36.3 cents in the first half of its previous year.

Headline EPS is the key measure of profitability in South Africa and strips out certain one-off and non-trading items.

The company said the operating loss for the period was at 99.5 million rand ($9 million), the first since 1998.

Over 7,000 members of South the National Union of Mineworkers walked out at Zondereinde from Nov. 3 to Jan. 21, demanding higher wages. The strike would also impact full year earnings, the company said.

Northam's loss signals what is to come for Anglo American Platinum, Impala Platinum and Lonmin , whose workers are currently on strike.

Members of the Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (AMCU) downed tools at the three firms four weeks ago and have vowed to continue the strike until their demands for higher wages are meet.

The company did not declare an interim dividend.