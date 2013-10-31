JOHANNESBURG Oct 31 South Africa's National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) has given junior platinum producer Northam a 48-hour notice of its intention to strike after wage talks broke down, a union negotiator said on Thursday.

"We have given them the notice and from today they have 48 hours to come back with another offer or we will strike," NUM negotiator Ecliss Tantsi told Reuters. (Reporting by Ed Stoddard; editing by David Dolan)