JOHANNESBURG Nov 5 South Africa's National Union of Mineworkers will consider a revised wage offer from Northam Platinum, the world's fifth largest platinum producer, to end a strike by over 7,000 workers now in its third day, the union said on Tuesday.

NUM said in a statement it would hold a mass meeting of members on Thursday and then respond to "management with a new mandate. The strike continues."

Northam said it would issue a statement later.

NUM has been demanding wage increases of between 22 and 43 percent and a rise in housing allowances of 69 percent.

Northam, which has already improved its offer twice, has offered increases of 7 to 8 percent in the first year, compared with a current inflation rate of 6 percent.

The strike involves the workforce at Northam's Zondereinde operation, which accounts for the vast majority of the company's annual production of 300,000 ounces.

The NUM's hardline rival, the Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (AMCU), is preparing for a possible strike against top producers Anglo American Platinum, Impala Platinum and Lonmin which could hit at least half of global output.

A government mediator said on Tuesday that it would try and resolve the AMCU/Amplats wage dispute at a meeting on Nov. 13.

If it fails to do so, it would likely issue the union with a "certificate of non-resolution" which would allow it to call a legal strike. In the case of Implats it already has such a certificate and its talks with Lonmin have also been deadlocked.