(Corrects Feb. 2 story to remove reference to a writedown in
paragraphs 1 and 3)
Feb 2 - Canada's North American Energy
Partners Inc posted a third-quarter loss, hurt
by lower equipment utilization and pipeline losses.
North American Energy, which provides mining and pipeline
installation services to oil sands operators, posted a net loss
of C$1.9 million, or 5 Canadian cents a share, compared with a
profit of C$3.7 million, or 10 Canadian cents a share, a year
ago.
Revenue grew 7 percent to C$284.6 million, helped by an about
38 percent rise at its piling segment offsetting some customer
losses.
(Reporting by Aftab Ahmed in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj
Kalluvila)