June 6 Canadian mining services company North
American Energy Partners Inc reported a
narrower quarterly loss as its piling segment benefited from
robust demand due to recovery in commercial and industrial
construction markets.
Net loss fell to C$16.9 million, or 47 Canadian cents per
share, for the fourth quarter from C$30.5 million, or 84
Canadian cents per share, a year ago.
January-March revenue at North American Energy, which
provides mining and pipeline installation services to oil sands
operators, soared 62 percent to C$282.5 million.
Revenue from the company's piling segment more than doubled
to C$52.9 million on a rise in commercial and industrial
construction demand and favorable winter weather conditions.
North American Energy shares, which have lost 43 percent
value in the last three months, closed at C$2.82 on the Toronto
Stock Exchange on Wednesday.
(Reporting by Maneesha Tiwari in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet
Das)