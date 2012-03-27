March 27 North American Energy Partners Inc said its unit has reached an agreement with Canadian Natural Resources Ltd on amendments to a long-term overburden removal and mining services contract.

The new agreement finalizes certain past costs under the original contract, and will result in a payment of C$34 million by Canadian Natural to North American Construction Group Inc, North American Energy said in a statement.

North American also does not expect to record any additional revenue writedown associated with this contract. (Reporting by Shounak Dasgupta in Bangalore)