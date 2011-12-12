UPDATE 4-Phosagro's main shareholder raises $252 mln from share offer
* Phosagro biggest shareholders raise $252 mln in share offering
JOHANNESBURG Dec 12 Northam Platinum , one of South Africa's smaller platinum producers, said on Monday that it was enduring frequent safety stoppages at its only producing mine where surprise government inspections were taking place.
"Northam's Zondereinde mine has, for a number of months, been the subject of unannounced inspections from the DMR's safety inspectorate," said Marion Brower, a spokesperson for Northam.
"These have frequently resulted in DMR-enforced safety stoppages in certain sections of the mine, which have continued into October and November," Brower said in response to e-mailed questions from Reuters.
(Reporting by Ed Stoddard)
* Phosagro biggest shareholders raise $252 mln in share offering
Feb 9 British packaging company RPC Group Plc said on Thursday it would acquire Letica Group, a U.S.-based maker of plastic packaging and food service products, for up to 511 million pounds ($640 million) to expand outside Europe.
* World's No.2 copper mine has faced string of problems (Changes sourcing; adds Freeport comment, detail)